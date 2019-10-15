PHILIPSBURG — After losing the first set to visiting Penns Valley on Tuesday night, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team banded together.
The Lady Mounties rallied from a 22-25 loss to win 26-24, 25-12 and 25-19.
“We’ve seen that in so many years, that we can’t get past that point (after losing the first set),” said Philipsburg-Osceola assistant coach Chelsey Markel. “So to do that at this point in the season is really big. I just think that they have grown over the season.”
The first set saw P-O struggle with passing and communication. The Lady Mounties also had some bad luck with balls falling out of bounds or falling just shy of the net.
The Lady Rams kept pushing throughout the first set, going up 20-17 before taking the 25-22 win. There were no long service runs for PV, but the Lady Mounties did have four service errors in the frame.
But Philipsburg-Osceola bounced back in the second set, as head coach Dave Eckberg moved his rotation around.
London Cutler got things moving in the right direction for the Lady Mounties, serving up five straight points to give the Lady Mounties an 8-5 lead.
The teams traded the lead back and forth several times before Penns Valley took a 24-23 lead on an Anna Butler block.
P-O got the ball right back on a kill from Jayden Perks to put the game at 24-24.
Adria Lewis stepped to the line and served up the final two points, getting some help from a Cutler kill to give the Lady Mounties the 26-24 victory.
“Passing definitely improved in the second through third sets,” said Markel. “I also want to highlight the service run we had from Adria Lewis. She really stepped up in game two. I thought that was critical.
“Overall, they just seem to click together as a team after losing the first set. I told them I was the most proud of them I have been this whole season. They just really worked together.”
Philipsburg-Osceola made quick work of Penns Valley in the third set, as Cutler had another big run to give P-O a 12-2 lead.
Kyleigh Kennedy had four kills and a block during the run. She finished the night with 17 kills and five blocks.
Cutler finished the game with 14 service points, 15 digs and eight kills.
The Lady Mounties went on to win 25-12.
The last set mirrored the first two, with the game being close from the start.
Philipsburg-Osceola moved out to a 23-18 lead after five more points from Cutler, before taking game point on an emphatic kill from Perks to win 25-19.
Kalista Butler had 36 assists, while Janey Johnson had 18 digs. Abby Lumadue tallied five blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 16-5 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties travel to Central on Thursday.
The Lady Mounties junior varsity won in three sets 25-17, 22-25 and 15-11. They are now 14-5 on the season.