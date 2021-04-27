PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Doug Sankey told his team on Monday after a 4-1 loss to Tyrone that the only statistic that matters is confidence.
The Mounties have lost three straight after winning their first six.
“Baseball is crazy,” said Sankey. “Average is the worst stat in the world, especially in shortened season with only 20 games.
“You can’t look at your average. I think a lot of guys are doubting themselves. You go 0-3 and you think you are no good at this sport anymore. When you are young and inexperienced it wears on you.
“Even some of our older guys are doing that. You can’t play like that. You can’t have lack of confidence.”
Tyrone started causing problems early, loading the bases to start the game. But an unassisted double play turned by first baseman Caleb Pellerite and a timely strikeout from P-O starter Ryan Whitehead kept them off the board.
In fact, it was the Mounties who got on the board first, despite not having a hit until the seventh inning.
P-O’s Nate Gustkey drew a one-out walk, as did the next batter, Jeremy Whitehead.
A passed ball allowed Gustkey to move easily to third.
Tyrone starter Aiden Coleman threw another pitch that got passed the Eagles’ catcher, allowing Gustkey to come home for the 1-0 lead.
The Eagles tied things up in the third inning as No. 9 hitter Bryce Hunter reached on an error. He stole both second and third, before a two-out single by Brandon Lucas plated him to tie things up.
Tyrone added three more unearned runs in the fourth inning, which proved to be the game winners.
Coleman reached on a leadoff double. His courtesy runner moved to third on an error by Gustkey.
Ryan Whitehead got a strikeout, and Gustkey caught the runner off third and got him in a rundown. Whitehead eventually tagged him for the second out before striking out the next batter.
“You never know with baseball,” said Sankey. “I don’t think we are playing any differently. It’s just a matter of what pitcher we are facing and what pitcher we have.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of young guys are not used to being successful and they are second guessing themselves.”
Coleman held the Mounties hitless until the seventh inning. He got T.J. Wildman to fly out to center, before Ryan Whitehead took a pitch right up the middle for a single.
Coleman reached his pitch limit and Ross Gampe came on in relief to get the final two outs and the save.
“Coleman is really good,” said Sankey. “We have seen some really good pitchers. I just thought tonight we just didn’t compete as well as I hoped. With two strikes and in the batters box ... at Central those guys did whatever they could to get Ryan’s pitch count up. Today, we swung at too many balls and chased a lot.”
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 6-3 overall and in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Huntingdon on Wednesday.
Tyrone—4
Hoover lf 2100, Shultz ss 4022, Lucas 3b 3021, Gampe 1b-p 4010, LeGars rf 4000, Coleman p 3020, Rhoades cr 0100, Grazier 1b 0000, Buck c 3100, Long 2b 2000, Hunter cf 2110. Totals: 27-4-8-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Meersand rf 3000, Gustkey c 1100, J. Whitehead lf 2000, Wildman 3b 3000, R. Whitehead p-1b 3010, Harpster cr 0000, DeSimone cf 2000, Pellerite 1b 2000, Emigh p 1000, White ss 3000, Coudriet 2b 2000. Totals: 22-1-1-0.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 001 300 0—4 8 0
P-O 100 000 0—1 1 4
Errors: White, Coudriet, Gustkey, DeSimone. LOB—Tyrone 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Coleman 2, Lucas. SAC—Long. SF—Hunter. SB—Hunter 3, Hoover. PO—Rhoades.
Pitching
Tyrone: Coleman—6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO. Gampe—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: R. Whitehead—6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO. Emigh—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Coleman. LP—R. Whitehead (2-2). S—Gampe.