PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Philipsburg-Osceola 14U VFW Teener League All-Stars went 2-0 on Saturday at the Area 6 Tournament in Punxsutawney.
P-O defeated Punxsy 5-2 before downing Clearfield 6-2.
Zack Wagner threw five innings for Philipsburg-Osceola against Clearfield, while Nick DeSimone tossed two scoreless innnings to close it out.
P-O, which lost the toss and was the visiting team, put up some early runs to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the remainder of the game.
Sam McDonald had a one-out single and moved to second on an error. Peyton Minarchick also singled then stole second to put runners in scoring position for Wagner.
Wagner blasted a single into center, scoring McDonald.
Fischer White walked to load the bases for Ryan Kolbe, who took the first pitch he saw and smacked into center field.
Both Minarchick and Wagner came home on the hit, giving P-O a 3-0 lead.
Clearfield got on the board in the bottom of the second inning as Craig Mays reached on a two-out error. A Hayden Williams plated Mays on a single into right field, but Wagner was able to get out of the jam by inducing a comebacker to the mound.
Philipsburg-Osceola took advantage of two errors in the top of the third to score once again, as Kolbe drew a walk with two outs.
Errors on two consecutive plays on balls hit by Hank Hazelton and Connor Matier allowed Kolbe to score to extend the lead to 4-1.
Wagner had a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, but ran into some trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Hayden Rumsky walked, then moved to second on a balk. A single by Xavier Lutz moved him to third for Christian Welker, who grounded out to second and plated Rumsky.
Colton Bumbarger singled with two outs to put runners on the corners, but Wagner struck the next batter out to limit the damage and keep the score at 4-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola put two more runs on the board in the top of the sixth, as Matier led off with a double, while DeSimone had a pinch hit single.
DeSimone stole second, putting both baserunners in prime position for Zac Yoder, who singled, scoring Matier.
DeSimone later scored on an RBI by McDonald to make it 6-2.
Clearfield loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but DeSimone got two strikeouts and a fly out to set the final.
P-O finished the tournament at 3-2, falling to Punxsutawney in Sunday’s title game.
Clearfield ended the tourney at 1-3 overall, falling to Punxsutawney in the Saturday night game.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Yoder lf 4011, McDonald ss 2110, Minarchick cf 4120, Willis rf 0000, Wagner p-cf 4121, White 1b 2010, McClure 1b 1000, Kolbe 3b 2112, Kyler 3b 1000, Hazelton 2b 3000, Matier c 3110, Koptchak rf 1000, DeSimone ph-p 1110, Nyman eh 2000. Totals: 30-6-10-5.
Clearfield—2
Welker ss 3011, Bumbarger lf 4010, Irvin 3b 4000, Owens dh 3010, Wriglesworth 2b 0000, Patrick c 3000, Mays p 3100, Williams cf 3011, Rumsky 1b 1100, Rumfola ph 1010, Diehl pr 0000, Lutz rf 2020. Totals: 27-2-8-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 301 002 0—6 10 4
Clearfield 010 010 0—2 8 4
Errors—Rumsky, Wriglesworth, Welker, Irvin. McDonald 2, Matier, Minarchick. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Clearfield 8. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 2. 2B—Matier. HBP—Koptchak. SB—McDonald, Minarchick 2, Koptchak, DeSimone. Welker, Williams.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Wagner—5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. DeSimone—2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Clearfield: Mays—7 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Wagner. LP—Mays.