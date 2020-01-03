PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team played without its leading scorer for all but about five minutes of Monday’s game against visiting Moshannon Valley, but still came out on top 48-26.
The Mounties’ Ryan Whitehead was called for three fouls just four minutes into the game. He came back in with just seconds to play in the second quarter, where he was called for his fourth foul.
Whitehead threw his hands in the air and was called for a technical — his fifth foul — before the referee assessed two more technicals to the Philipsburg-Osceola bench.
Head coach Matt Curtis conferred with the head official to no avail and Michael Kitko hit one of the two free throws to cut P-O’s lead to 25-13 at the half.
With Whitehead out, the already injury-hit Mounties relied on freshman Jake DeSimone and senior Kaleb Richardson to shoulder the load.
“I thought Kaleb and Jake really stepped up big for us tonight,” said Mounties head coach Matt Curtis. “To lose a player like Ryan essentially in the first quarter, that hurts.
“Jake and Kaleb stepped up big, especially in the second half and they kind of took control of the game and got our bucketswhen we needed them. They also locked down their best two players on defense as well.”
Philipsburg-Osceola also got great games from Aaron Depto and Parker Matson, who were filling in for Jeremy Whitehead (ankle) and Tyler Doyle (illness).
Matson finished the night with six points and nine rebounds, while Depto had four points and seven rebounds.
“Parker Matson filled in a lot of minutes, as did Kyle Hahn and Aaron Depto,” Curtis said. “Those three have stepped up huge for us off the bench with the injuries we have had to Jeremy, Tyler and Keegan Soltis.
“I can’t ask for anything more. We got 10 kids in tonight and getting these young guys minutes.”
Moshannon Valley, which worked its gameplan to perfection taking Whitehead out of the game early, went cold shooting in the first quarter or the game may have been closer.
“That was our plan,” said Knights head coach Justin Rydbom of Whitehead and P-O. “We wanted to try and attack them. I expected them to come out in their 3-2 zone defense and we were playing man-to-man.
“We did what we wanted to do and that was attack Whitehead. He’s a good player. If you get a good player like him in foul trouble, it opens up a lot of things for your offense.”
Dalton Davis gave Mo Valley a big spark off the bench, draining a three with 2:52 left to play in the first for the team’s first points of the game. He finished with five total in the frame.
“He gave us a spark,” Rydbom said. “He played really well during the jayvee game, so I thought I’d give him a shot to get out there and do his thing. He has got some tools. He just needs to continue to work on them and continue to refine them. He will give us a lot of valuable minutes.”
The Knights broke out on a 6-2 run to start the second half, before Richardson drove to the hoop for the bucket and the foul. He hit his free throw, sending the crowd and Mountie bench into a frenzy.
P-O closed out the quarter on a 9-2 run to put them up 39-23 in heading to the fourth.
The final frame was all Mounties, who closed out the game on a 9-3 run to set the final at 48-26.
“When you look at that lineup that was on the floor, a lot of those guys are still getting their first varsity minutes,” Curtis said. “So to control the game in the style we were able to was great.
“We found a way. We missed a lot of easy shots. We left a lot of points out there on the floor. But we continued with the Next man up philosophy.”
DeSimone finished the night with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Richardson had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Whitehead finished with six points.
The Knights were led by Joe Bacher and Davis, who each had 7 points. Kitko added five points.
“We’ve been playing with a lot of effort,” said Rydbom. “Right now, our shots are just not falling. We are getting good open looks. They are just going in halfway down and popping back out. We are hitting every inch of the rim, they just aren’t falling. When we get those shots to fall, we will be just fine.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 0-8 overall. The Knights host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 5-3 overall. The Mounties travel to Central on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley—26
Kitko 1 2-4 5, E. Webb 1 1-3 3, Murawski 0 0-0 0, Bacher 3 1-4 7, Lyon 1 0-1 2, Dufour 0 0-0 0, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-2 7, Hansel 1 0-0 2, Witherow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-14 26.
Philipsburg-Osceola—48
R. Whitehead 3 0-0 6, Richardson 5 2-3 12, DeSimone 5 3-4 13, Depto 2 0-0 4, Tr. Doyle 2 0-0 4, Matson 3 0-0 6, Fenton 0 0-0 0, K. Hahn 0 2-2 2, Frank 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 1-2 1, Eckberg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-11 48.
Three-pointers: Kitko, Davis.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 7 6 10 3—26
P-O 17 8 14 9—48