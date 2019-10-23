YORK — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team finished out their fantastic season on a big note, competing at the PIAA Team Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York on Wednesday.
The Mounties finished in a tie for fifth with Grove City. Both teams carded a 337.
Brandon Singer had the low round on the day for P-O, finishing the course with a 76. He birdied the 160-yard hole No. 3 and made par on 13 of the 18 holes.
Keegan Soltis added an 82, while Chad Frank had an 89. Frank also had a birdie on the 502-yard, par 5 hole No. 7.
Jake Vaux rounded out the team scoring with a 90. He had a birdie on the 531-yard, par 5 hole No. 11.
Ky Bender also had a 90 for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola finished the season at 52-5-1. They won the Mountain League, District 6 team sectional, District 6 Championship and District 5-6 Regional.
The Mounties also had the Mountain League MVP in Singer.
Singer and Bender tied for first at the District 6 sectional before Bender won the District 6 Individual title.
Bender, Singer, Frank and Soltis made the Western PA Regional Tournament and Singer and Frank both qualified for the state individual tournament.
Sewickley Academy won the Class AA boys title with a 320.