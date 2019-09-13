TYRONE — And the streaks go on as Philipsburg-Osceola’s football team has now lost 44 straight Mountain League games and 16 straight to Tyrone.
But few, if any of those losses hurt any more than Friday night’s 22-16 loss to Tyrone at Gray Memorial Field.
Because this was a game the Mounties could have, and their coaches believe should have, won.
They certainly had their chances before Tyrone overcame a 16-7 deficit to pull out the win, primarily because of the efforts of quarterback Brandon Lucas who scored all three of Tyrone’s touchdowns and also threw for the two-point conversion.
But back to P-O’s lost chances.
“We left 18 points on the board,’’ said Mountie coach Brian McGonigal. ”We dropped three passes in the end zone.’’
McGonigal was also critical of several officials’ calls that went against the Mounties.
“We had some horrible calls go against us,’’ he said. ”I really feel bad for the kids. It seemed as though every time Tyrone needed a play they got a call. We force them to punt and we got called for roughing the kicker. If anything it was just running into the kicker. Instead, they get a first down and go down and score. It’s really frustrating.’’
The Mounties struck first, driving 70 yards with Aaron Depto catching a four-yard pass from Ryan Whitehead for the score. The two-point pass attempt failed with 7:52 to go in the quarter.
Tyrone answered with a drive from its own 20. Noah Zimmerman broke a 40-yard run on the first snap and the Golden Eagles, with the help of the roughing the kicker penalty, moved to the 1 where Lucas scored with 3:03 to go. Keegan Raabe put the Golden Eagles ahead with the PAT kick.
The second quarter belonged to P-O as the Mounties marched 85 yards on three big pass plays as Ryan Whitehead hit Hunter Weitoish for 13 yards, Chase Chapman for 22 and brother Jeremy for 36 to put the ball on the 7. Caleb Stamm scored from the 5 one play later and Aaron Parks made it 13-7 with 11 19 to go in the half.
P-O’s final points of the night came on Parks’ 25-yard field goal at the end of a 67-yard drive with 4:33 left on the clock.
The second half belonged to Tyrone, specifically Lucas and Damon Gripp, his primary receiver.
The Golden Eagles had lost running back Clifford Beck in the first half and Noah Zimmerman in the third quarter, leaving it to Lucas to generate the offense.
He scored from the 3 on a fourth-and-one call with 4:21 to go and Raabe pulled Tyrone to within two points, 16-14.
“We’re going to have to go to the band-aids and tape to get 11 kids on the field next week,’’ said Tyrone coach John Franco. “Right now I don’t know what to do.
“But Brandon Lucas is a heck of a runner and he and Damon Gripp are playmakers. To win a game like this you have to be physically and mentally tough and it’s tough to do.’’
The Golden Eagles did it when Lucas alternated thrown to Gripp and keeping the ball himself.
Starting from their own 14 the Golden Eagles began the game-winning drive when Lucas got loose for 20 yards, then broke a 25-yard gainer, hit Gripp for 25 yards and then scored the game-winner from 13 yards out. With 8:11 left in the game, Raabe made it 22-16.
“You could feel the momentum shift in the second half,’’ said McGonigal. When they scored to make it 16-14 you could sense the momentum shift. A quarterback (Lucas) shouldn’t be able to run like that.’’
P-O drove to the Tyrone 5 with 3:36 left only to have Lucas break up a pass to seal the win.
“I just made a good read on that play,’’ said Lucas, who ran for 108 yards and threw for 122. “I saw him (Whitehead) looking back my way.’’
P-O, now 1-3, will entertain Bishop Carroll Friday night at 7 p.m.