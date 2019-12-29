ALLPORT — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team has continued to improve this season.
The Lady Mounties lost to Bald Eagle Area 53-24 on Dec. 20.
On Saturday afternoon, P-O gave the Lady Eagles a run in the West Branch Holiday Tournament championship game before falling 32-19.
“Anytime you can keep a Mountain League team to 30 points, that’s great defense,” said Lady Mounties head coach Brandon Myers. “And same story as when we played them at home. We got some good looks and they got some good looks. And theirs went in and ours didn’t.
“We have gotten better since the last time we played them. Our offense is not there yet, but it’s coming. We are getting the looks, and we just have to keep doing that because they are going to go in.”
While the offense was a little off on Saturday, Philipsburg-Osceola’s defense was hot.
Lady Mountie Kyleigh Kennedy, who was named the Defensive MVP of the tournament, forced 10 turnovers in the game, in addition to having eight rebounds.
“When she plays under control and plays to her abilities, she’s one of the best defensive players in the Mountain League,” said Myers. “She can prove it out on the court. Hopefully, she can continue that this season.”
Kennedy and fellow senior Lindsey Bordas’ play defensively helped keep the ball out of Lacee Barnhart’s hands. Barnhart, who had 20 points against West Branch on Friday, had just two on Saturday, and they both came in the fourth quarter.
Barnhart still was named the Overall Tournament MVP.
BEA’s Kierra Serb, who had 18 points on Friday, had just six on Saturday after being matched up with Kennedy.
Philipsburg-Osceola trailed just 15-11 at the half, but the Lady Eagles widened it after halftime.
Bald Eagle Area outscored P-O 6-2 in the third quarter and 11-6 in the fourth to set the final.
“I can’t give our girls enough credit for not giving up,” said Myers. “I’ve been through it when shots don’t go in game after game. But they never give up. They battled the whole way to the end.
“We lost to a good team today. For the second time. We are looking forward to playing them at their place.”
Bordas had six points to lead P-O. Sam Bainey added five. Kennedy and Reagan Thorp added four apiece.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 2-8 overall. The Lady Mounties host Central on Jan. 8.
Bald Eagle Area—32
Barnhart 0 2-4 2, Kilmer 0 0-0 0, Perry 3 1-1 7, Onder 1 5-6 7, Herr 0 0-0 0, Hoover 3 2-4 8, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Serb 2 2-2 6. Totals: 10 12-16 32.
Philipsburg-Osceola—19
Bainey 2 1-4 5, Bordas 2 0-0 6, Kennedy 1 2-4 4, Thorp 1 2-4 4, Potter 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Webster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-12 19.
Three-pointers: Bordas 2.
Score by Quarters
BEA 5 10 6 11—32
P-O 7 4 2 6—19