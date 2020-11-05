PHILIPSBURG — Fast starts are key for any playoff team to avoid an upset.
And there wasn’t a doubt on Wednesday who was in charge as top-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola swept eighth-seeded Penn Cambria 25-7, 25-12 and 25-14.
“We talked about that from this point forward we don’t have room for bad starts,” said Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg. “It’s tough to come back. We wanted to get the other team down early and they did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
Kalista Butler served up 11 points in the first set and had 12 of her 33 assists.
“The kids understand that we play as a team,” Eckberg said. “Kalista does a great job distributing the ball. She keeps the other girls active because it keeps the other team honest.
“We told them to just take advantage of the moments you get. They play so well together. They don’t complain about things and they really buy into the team part of it, which is what we have been talking about for a while now.
“It looked like they were having a lot of fun out there, which is good.”
Five different P-O hitters had kills in the first set, led by Reese Hazelton’s seven.
The Lady Mounties got another fast start in the second set, leaving little room for the Lady Panthers to find any momentum.
Jayden Perks had six service points, including three aces in the second set, while Josie Tekely served up six points and two aces.
Lone senior Cece Hite got the biggest applause of the night when she netted her second kill of the night in the third set.
“It’s great for her as a senior to be able to be in front of the home crowd there and embrace the moment,” Eckberg said. “It also helps if you get a few kills and get a chance to celebrate them too. We couldn’t be more proud of her sticking through it for four years. Hopefully, this has made it all worth it for her.”
Hazelton finished the night with 25 kills, 10 service points, eight digs, seven aces and three blocks.
Butler finished with 12 service points, while London Cutler had nine.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 16-0 overall. The Lady Mounties host Northern Cambria on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Northern is going to be a good opponent,” Eckberg said. “They are really tough. We just have to take it one game at a time. We get to be back in front of our home crowd too, which is important.”