Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.