HYDE — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team swept Clearfield on Thursday night 25-14, 25-8 and 25-14.
The Lady Mounties played a solid game, getting 16 kills from freshman Reese Hazelton and several long service runs to take the victory.
But the Lady Bison made it competitive despite the scores, forcing several long rallies against the Lady Mounties.
“They have some young kids out there,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “And they need the experience. You can see that they were very enthusiastic and were doing good at keeping plays alive. I think they have a nice future.”
The first set saw a four-point service run from Clearfield’s Olivia Bender cut the Lady Mountie lead to 11-8.
Morgan Cheek had a kill during the run, in which P-O had two hitting errors.
The Lady Mounties pulled away on the next service rotation, as Janey Johnson served up five straight points to make it 17-8.
“I was very proud of the girls,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “From the starters to the subs, everyone played hard and never quit. It was nice to see a team fight until the last point. The scores don’t reflect how hard we played.”
London Cutler put the match away with four straight points, helped along by three Hazelton kills to give P-O the 25-14 victory.
Hazelton had 19 kills and eight digs on the night, leading all players.
“Philipsburg-Osceola hits the ball hard,” Bailor said. “We are going to be seeing Hazelton in Division I.
“I have not seen someone hit the ball like that as a freshman in the 20 some years I’ve been in the sport. Kudos to her.”
Paige Jarrett got things going in a good direction for the Lady Mounties, serving up four points to put the score at 10-2 P-O.
Clearfield wasn’t able to get any runs of its own in the set, as P-O went on to win 25-8.
The Lady Bison did continue to fight in the third set, keeping things close early.
Johnson helped the Lady Mounties break open the set with another four-point run to give the visitors an 11-6 advantage.
Johnson finished the game with 11 service points.
The Lady Mounties rotated several players in and out in the final set, getting several players the chance for varsity minutes.
“We want to be deep and have kids who can come in and plug right in at any time without missing a beat,” Eckberg said.
P-O won the final set 25-14.
Kalista Butler had 32 assists and 10 service points for the Lady Mounties.
Jayden Perks added eight service points and six kills. London Cutler netted eight service points while Jarrett had seven.
Bender served up six points for the Lady Bison, while Rachel Owens had five.
Paige Rhine had two kills and a block, while Cheek also had two kills.
“We did some good things,” Bailor said. “We never quit. We moved pretty good. Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I told them you are going to be playing a hard-hitting team. We told them they had to get down and try to bring it up.
“We let very few balls drop. The girls were going after as many balls as they could. I thought Lauren Ressler did a great job tonight running the court.”
Clearfield dropped to 0-5 overall. The Lady Bison travel to West Branch on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola (4-0) hosts Central Mountain on Monday.
The Lady Mounties won the junior varsity game in two sets.