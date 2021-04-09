PHILIPSBURG — After Clearfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by Cole Bloom, it looked like it might be a close one against Philipsburg-Osceola.
But the Mounties exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third, turning a 2-1 game into a 8-1 game before the hosts eventually set the final at 11-1 in five innings.
P-O’s Nick Coudriet pitched four solid innings, allowing just one walk and an unearned run. He struck out six for his first victory of the season.
“It’s hard,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “You can only simulate so much inside. Nick has pitched some in practice.
“He’s got that wrestling mentality. He is not going to give in and he is going to pound the zone and make them earn it.
“We missed a couple of balls and made his pitch count go up.”
Most of his pitch count came in the first and second innings, where he threw a total of 47 pitches.
A leadoff error on a ball hit by Ryan Gearhart led to courtesy runner Nick Domico scoring the Bison’s only run in the second frame.
Gearhart, who made his first varsity start on Thursday, allowed just two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.
“Ryan for his first start ever did a pretty decent job,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “They were hitting balls on the group and hitting balls that were catchable, we just didn’t make the plays.
“It was just one bad inning really. If you take away that inning it would have been a 3-1 game.”
Philipsburg-Osceola was able to take advantage of five Clearfield errors, scoring six runs in the third inning and batting around in the order.
Nate Gustkey reached on an error and was courtesy ran for by Oliver Harpster.
A single by Jeremy Whitehead scored Harpster, before Whitehead came home on a passed ball.
TJ Wildman, who singled, was plated on a RBI groundout by David Meersand.
Another error continued the inning, with Gavin Emigh hitting a two-run double to make it 8-1.
Clearfield finally got out of the jam with a flyout to right, but the damage was done.
“We just can’t play like that,” Lansberry said. “It was disappointing.”
P-O tacked on two more runs in the fourth, led by a triple from Wildman and a pinch-hit single for Colby Hahn.
“Gavin had a couple of nice at bats,” said Sankey. “Colby had a pinch hit again. TJ had a nice hit, and Jake DeSimone is getting close.
“Jeremy was on a lot. He was aggressive on the bath paths today. We had a lot of hustle today and we had some really good baserunning.”
TJ Wildman came on in relief and pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the fifth.
“It’s a little different this year with our pitchers playing the field,” said Sankey. “Nick did a good job and when went to second he made like three really nice plays.
“TJ came in a pitched well after playing second all day.”
The Mounties closed out the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Jeremy Whitehead singled, moved to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch.
He came home on a single by his brother, Ryan, to invoke the Mercy Rule.
Philipsburg-Osceola had 10 hits on the day.
“We are getting close,” said Sankey. “The one thing I like is that we rely on Nate Gustkey to do everything for us today. I hope the guys realize that everybody has to do their part.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Bellefonte Monday.
Clearfield dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Indiana today.
Clearfield—1
Barr 2b-cf 2000, Elensky 3b 2010, Billotte cf-p-1b 3000, Prestash 1b-p 2000, Rumsky ss 2000, Dixon dh 3010, Troxell lf 0000, Coudriet lf 0000, Gearhart p-2b 3010, Domico cr 0100, Bailor c 3010, Bloom rf 2011. Totals: 22-1-5-1.
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
DeSimone cf 4011, White ss 3010, Gustkey c 3000, J. Whitehead lf 3221, Wildman 2b-p 3220, Meersand 3b 3111, Harpster ph 0100, R. Whitehead 1b 3221, Wilsoncroft pr 0100, Coudriet p-2b 0000, Stephens dh 2100, Emigh rf 0001, C. Hahn ph-rf 1011. Totals: 25-10-10-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 00— 1 5 5
P-O 026 21—11 10 4
No outs when 11th run scored.
Errors—White 2, C. Hahn, Meersand. LOB—Clearfield 6. 2B—Bloom. White. 3B—Wildman. SAC—Emigh. SF—DeSimone. SB—Wildman. HBP—Prestash (by Coudriet). White (by Billotte).
Pitching
Clearfield: Gearhart—3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Billotte—1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Prestash—0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Coudriet—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Wildman—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP —Coudriet (1-0). LP —Gearhart (0-1).