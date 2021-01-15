PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jake DeSimone poured in 23 points, including 12 in the third quarter to lead the Mounties past Bellefonte 63-52 on Friday night.
P-O led 15-10 in the first quarter and kept the lead most of the way.
“It was a lot of fun,” said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson. “They are learning how to win and they are learning how to communicate. They are learning to play together. They are just learning. It was definitely a step in the right direction tonight.”
The Mounties led 17-10 early in the second quarter as Ryan Whitehead hit a jumper.
Two quick buckets from Davis Corman cut the lead to 17-14 before another turnover resulted in a Ty Kroell basket to trim the lead even further.
Kroell got another turnover at the 3:39 mark and drained another basket, giving Bellefonte an 18-17 lead.
“I thought Bellefonte played well,” Anderson said. “They came out and gave us something to think about. They showed us where some of our weaknesses are. So, we definitely will get better.”
P-O countered with a bucket from Jeremy Whitehead before Blair Eckley-Jones hit a 3 to give the Raiders back the 21-19 lead.
The Mounties went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead 26-21.
The Raiders scored right before the half to make it 26-23.
Philipsburg-Osceola came out of the locker room a vastly different team.
The Mounties went on a 13-0 run to start the second half. DeSimone had 10 of those points.
P-O kept the pressure up, leading by as many as 17 at one point, before Bellefonte got its offense going again to close out the third quarter at 49-34.
“We talked about little things that we need to do,” Anderson said. “We needed to do the fundamentals. We needed to box out and make sure we rebound. We wanted to play for each other. That was the biggest thing. But we made a couple of adjustments and they seemed to work.”
Bellefonte opened up the fourth quarter with two quick baskets from Corman to trim the lead to 49-38.
But the Mounties stayed in control the rest of the game, going on to win 63-52.
DeSimone led P-O with 23 points. Jeremy Whitehead added 14 points and six rebounds. Ryan Whitehead netted 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Clearfield today at 4 p.m.
Bellefonte—52
Kroell 4 0-0 8, Way 3 4-4 10, Eberling 1 0-0 2, Crissman 1 0-0 2, Corman 6 0-0 12, Brungard 0 0-0 0, Eckley-Jones 6 3-4 18. Totals: 21 7-8 52.
Philipsburg-Osceola—63
R. Whitehead 5 0-0 11, J. Whitehead 6 2-7 14, DeSimone 8 5-6 23, Depto 1 0-2 2, Harpster 2 0-1 5, Doyle 4 0-0 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-16 63.
Three-pointers: Eckley-Jones 3. R. Whitehead, DeSimone 2, Harpster.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 10 13 11 18—52
P-O 15 11 23 14—63