PHILIPSBURG — On Monday morning, the Clearfield Athletic Department sent out an email to inform everyone that the Philipsburg-Osceola football team would forfeit its final two games due to injuries and low numbers.
That decision was made Sunday night at an emergency meeting of parents, players, coaches, the athletic department and administration.
“It was unanimously decided to cancel the next two games to prioritize the remaining football players’ safety,” said Philipsburg-Osceola superintendent Gregg Paladina. “We had 11 students who were lost to injury and eight remaining varsity students eligible to play. The rest of the team is made up of freshmen.”
The Mounties were down to their fifth-string quarterback and had lost most of its upperclassmen and skill players to injury.
Starting quarterback Ryan Whitehead went down with an ankle injury in the Bishop Carroll game on Sept. 20. His brother, Jeremy, who took over as the quarterback, then broke his hand. Wide receiver Hunter Weitoish was also injured in the Bishop Carroll game. Lineman David Weaver suffered an abdominal injury and spent the weekend in the hospital.
Philipsburg-Osceola has seven freshmen on the team. They had eight sophomores, including Jeremy Whitehead and wide receiver Nick Coudriet, who had to have surgery on his finger after injuring it against Bellefonte.
The Mounties were scheduled to play Clearfield (6-2) and Penns Valley (7-1) over the final two weeks.
“We apologize to both Clearfield and Penns Valley as we know this puts them in a tough position but we erring on the side of caution for our student athletes and their safety,” athletic director Robert Mann. “We have 21 kids left on the team and eight of them are freshmen or have no varsity experience, so out of concern for their health and safety we have decided against playing the next two weeks.”
The forfeits will drop the Mounties’ record to 1-9.
The game against the Bison was to be Senior Night for P-O. Paladina said the school will still honor the seniors.
“We will do something to honor the senior band students, cheerleaders, and football players on Friday evening,” he said. “The school board and I fully support this decision, as the safety of our students must come first.”
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team will play at Clearfield on Friday night at 7 p.m. now.