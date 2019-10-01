HOLLIDAYSBURG — At the start of the season, head coach Jordan Albright was asked what his team’s goals were.
They were to get better every week, win the Mountain League, win districts, win regionals and make it back to states.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Mounties checked another one of the goals off the list when they won the 2019 District 6 Class AA Boys Golf Team Championship at the Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
“It feels real good,” Albright said. “We had several individual goals as well and we are hitting those. The boys are doing exactly what we want them to do, and that’s to keep getting better each day. We are playing our best golf right now.”
P-O defeated West Shamokin by 25 strokes to win the title. The Mounties now advance to the PIAA District 5-6-8 Team Sub-Regional on Monday at Iron Masters Country Club in Roaring Spring.
“This is by far the best feeling I have had in my high school career,” said Mountie senior Keegan Soltis, who shot an 81 on the day. “It was nice to be able to play with Jake (Vaux). It gave me a little more confidence and helped settle any nerves by having a teammate to golf with.”
Philipsburg-Osceola got its best round of the day from Ky Bender with a 77. Chad Frank finished one stroke back with a 78, while Soltis carded an 81. Brandon Singer and Vaux tied with rounds of 82.
“I think we all had pretty good rounds,” Soltis said. “We are excited to go Iron Masters on Monday. We seem to play pretty good there. We would like to keep checking things off our list and get to states.”
The Wolves had two golfers with 79s, but the rest of their team shot over 91, leaving a big gap between first place and second place.
Last week at the District 6 Class Sectional at Iron Masters, the Mounties defeated Bishop McCort by 22 strokes for the win. The Crushers finished third with a 347, while Tyrone was fourth with a 358.
“The success is because the kids have been buying into the system,” Albright said. “When these kids first started, none of them could break 100. They have worked and worked to get to where they are.”
It was the second time in four years that the Mounties have taken the team title, last winning in 2016.
The season has been very kind to Philipsburg-Osceola. The Mounties went 27-1 during the regular season, capturing the Mountain League title. Brandon Singer was named the league MVP.
P-O has flourished under Albright.
Bender said that’s because their coach prepares them for everything during practice.
“We have some bittersweet practices,” Bender said. “He makes us do some things, like push ups, that may seem strange, but it all prepares us for the pressure we are going to face out on the course.”
Albright also credits his two assistants, Chris Michelone and John Gibbons.
“They (assistants) do not get near the credit they deserve,” Albright said. “Coach Michelone helps the kids work on their putting and chipping. He is awesome. He is really supportive to the kids and keeps things positive.
“Padre (Gibbons) has also done a great job. He has experience coach St. Joe’s the last two seasons. They went to states and he knows a lot about that experience. He has also shown the kids some good course strategies that have really helped us.
The Mounties will tee off on Monday at 10 a.m. at Iron Masters Country Club for the sub-regional.
District 6 Championships
Class AA
Team Scores
1. Philipsburg-Osceola—218
Ky Bender 77, Chad Frank 78, Keegan Soltis 81, Brandon Singer 82, Jake Vaux 82.
2. West Shamokin—343
Eric Spencer 79, Jack McCullough 79, Nate Zik 91, Sean McCullough 94, Tyler Geis 98.
3. Bishop McCort—347
Zach Ramach 83, Lukas Cascino 84, Connor Coyle 86, Ian Verhosek 94.
4. Tyrone—358
Jake Taylor 80, Luke Brooks 92, Trey Kyle 93, Brent McNeel 93, Cassidy Micksich 94.