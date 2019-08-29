PHILIPSBURG — After going through some growing pains with several young players last season, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team returns for 2019 with a wealth of talent.
That includes eight letterwinners in seniors Kyleigh Kennedy, Adria Lewis and Mandy Romano; juniors Cece Hite and Jordyn Williamson and sophomores Kalista Butler, London Cutler and Paige Jarrett.
“We hope that our returning letterwinners bring leadership to the team during practices, competitions and in the classroom,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg.
P-O had very young squad last year. The Lady Mounties still went 20-14 last season, losing a tough, five-set match to Cambria Heights in the first round of the District 6 2A playoffs.
But the squad is back with a year of varsity experience under its belt.
“They have adjusted to the speed of the game and maybe they will be able to play with a level of calmness and confidence that they may not have had last year,” Eckberg said.
The Lady Mounties will have to fill the holes left by graduated Jadyn Eckberg, Kam Harris and Rachel Simpson.
Eckberg was a Progressland first teamer last season, finishing the year with 131 kills and 143 digs. She missed the final two games with a broken hand.
Harris was also a Progressland first teamer with 72 kills and 19 blocks. She had a total of 189 service points and 57 aces.
“It will be difficult to replace amount of experience that these three brought to last year’s team,” Eckberg said. “They were hard workers and the underclassmen looked up to them. We think this year’s group of seniors can step in nicely and provide leadership to our younger kids.”
Joining them on the first team last year as a freshmen was Butler, who had 512 assists as a freshman and served up 166 points with 44 aces.
She spent the offseason playing travel volleyball, as did some other members of the team.
Coach Eckberg says that will also be a big benefit for those with just a year of varsity under their belt.
“They get to see new competition and very good competition,” he said. “Playing against the best competition just makes them more prepared for their high school season.
“We had a lot of girls playing at the regional AAU tournaments and two girls played at Nationals in Florida.”
Philipsburg-Osceola also doesn’t shy away from playing top teams. The Lady Mounties are headed to the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Tournament and the Northern Cambria Tournament this season.
“We love going to the OLSH tournament because it is a quality tournament where we see new teams and it is run right before district playoffs,” Eckberg said. “We also added the Northern Cambria tournament this year, which will be a step up in competition for us.”
Eckberg said he has been pleased with what he has seen so far from his group, especially on the defensive side.
“We have a lot of depth with our defensive players,” he said. “This allows us to run more competitive practices because they make plays that keep rallies alive. Those extra touches help everyone on the team because they add more reps for the setters and hitters.”
The team is continuing to work on the offensive side as well.
“We are working on our offensive efficiency and our ability to handle serve-receive,” said Eckberg. “We also want to continue to speed up our offense a little as the younger hitters get more experience.”
But Eckberg said, they are also trying to teach the players to be great outside of the court too.
“We are proud of all of our girls for their commitment and hard work,” he said. “We preach regularly that there is much more to life than volleyball. We want them to enjoy the experience of being part of a team and represent their school and community well.”
The Lady Mounties goals this year include being competitive in all their matches and improving their standing in the Mountain League.
Eckberg will be assisted once again by Chelsey Markel. Mandy Lumadue and Amber Gisewhite are running the middle school program.
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season on Saturday at the Northern Cambria Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Kyleigh Kennedy, *Adria Lewis, *Mandy Romano.
Juniors
*Cece Hite, Jordan McDonald, *Jordyn Williamson.
Sophomores
*Kalista Butler, Isabella Curtorillo, Olivia Curtorillo, *London Cutler, Rylee Harris, *Paige Jarrett, Janey Johnson, Abby Lumadue, Jayden Perks, Josie Tekely.
Freshmen
Harley Adams, Starcia Bainey, Mykenna Bryan, Emily Herr, Willow Phillips, Reagan Thorpe, Jocey Williams, Olivia Williamson.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
31—at Northern Cambria Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
September
5—at Tyrone. 10—Bellefonte. 11—at Central Mountain. 12—at Huntingdon. 14—at St. Francis Tournament, 9 a.m. 17—Clearfield. 19—at Penns Valley. 24—Central. 26—at Bald Eagle Area.
October
1—Tyrone. 2—at Bellefonte. 8—Huntingdon. 10—at Clearfield. 14—Central Mountain. 15—Penns Valley. 17—at Central. 19—at OLSH Tournament, 9 a.m. 22—Bald Eagle Area.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.