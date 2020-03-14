PHILIPSBURG — After going 16-9 last season with a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals, the Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team is hoping to continue that success in 2020.
The Mounties return six letterwinners this season in senior Keegan Soltis, juniors Nathan Gustkey, Caleb Pellertite and Ryan Whitehead and sophomores Nick Coudriet and Jeremy Whitehead.
“We have high expectations for our letterwinners as both competitors and leaders,” said Mountie head coach Doug Sankey. “Our kids have done a great job thus far of partnering up with the younger players. Hopefully, Ryan Whitehead and Keegan Soltis can duplicate the successes that they had last season. We are expecting our other returners to contribute even more than last year.”
Whitehead and Soltis were Progressland Co-Players of the Year in 2019.
Soltis, who missed the first three games with an injury, was tops in the area with a .493 batting average. He was first in hits, RBIs, doubles and home runs as a junior.
Whitehead went 10-1 on the mound with a 1.99 ERA. He was first in wins and strikeouts and second in ERA. His 87 strikeouts were 31 more than the next pitcher on the list.
But while the Mounties have their top two players back, they will have to fill some pretty big holes.
Gone are starters Isaiah Dixon, Carson Jones, Ryan Kephart, Micah Martin, Landon McDonald, Trey Shaw and Bubba Slogosky.
“We have some major holes to fill for sure,” said Sankey. “We just hope that our younger guys execute and step up. A lot of our offense was generated by guys that we have back, and Whitehead accounted for 10 of our 16 wins. Although we lost some quality seniors, we fill that we have guys ready to step into their shoes.”
Those players include sophomore Jeremy Whitehead and Noah Gustkey.
Whitehead played in all 25 games last season, with a .291 batting average. He had 23 hits, 12 runs scored and nine RBIs. Whitehead was also tied for second in the area for doubles with six.
Gustkey played in 13 games for the Mounties, finishing the year with a .308 batting average. He had eight hits and six runs scored.
Hitting is an area the that P-O struggled in last season, with just two players finishing with an average over .300 — Soltis and Gustkey.
“We are working on that,” said Sankey. “Our offensive production has been lacking for a few years now. Hitting is hard, and our guys just need to put the work in. Also, there are 10 or so guys in our league that can throw really well if not more. Pitching has been really strong in our league.”
On the mound, the Mounties will continue to rely heavily on Whitehead and Coudriet, who came on late in the season and threw 9 2/3 innings. He was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA.
“Besides Ryan and Nick, we will have Parker White, Kyle Hahn and Dave Meersand,” Sankey said. “All three guys threw well in our scrimmage. We will get a look at Jake DeSimone and TJ Wildman in our next scrimmage. We will use five or six pitchers throughout the season.”
The Mounties stuck to a 17-man varsity roster for the season, with an additional 14 players on junior varsity. But Sankey says, as in past years, he will bring up players from JV if they are playing well.
“We have some guys on JV that we feel will push for playing time by the end of the season,” he said.
The Mounties have also implemented a mentor system, with each older player partnering up with a new player in practice.
Sankey said the team’s goals are simple — improve everyday and win a District 6 title.
P-O was close last year, falling 1-0 in nine innings to Mount Union in the Class 3A title game at PNG Field in Altoona. The Mounties went on to win their first-round state playoff game against Steel Valley 3-1 before falling to Franklin in the PIAA 3A quarters 6-3.
The Mounties have also brought former standout Drew Bryan aboard the coaching staff.
In addition to returners Tyler Good, Bo Sankey and Greg Whitehead, Bryan brings a lot of experience from playing college ball at VMI as well as coaching at the high school level.
“Drew is an outstanding addition,” said Sankey. “We are very fortunate to have him here. He has been great for our middle infielders, especially since we are so inexperienced. Drew has played at a high level, and his knowledge and energy will only make us better.”
The Mounties are scheduled to open the season on March 24 at Huntingdon.
Roster
Seniors
*Keegan Soltis.
Juniors
Chad Frank, *Nathan Gustkey, Kyle Hahn, Anthony Merryman, *Caleb Pellerite, Tommy Stephens, David Weaver, *Ryan Whitehead, Spencer Wilsoncroft.
Sophomores
*Nick Coudriet, Dave Meersand, Parker White, *Jeremy Whitehead.
Freshmen
Jake DeSimone, T.J. Wildman.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
24—at Huntingdon. 27—at Bellefonte. 30—Clearfield. 31—Johnsonburg.
April
2—Bald Eagle Area. 6—at West Branch. 7—Central. 9—at Tyrone. 13—at Bellwood-Antis. 14—Penns Valley. 16—Huntingdon. 21—Bellefonte. 24—at Clearfield. 27—at Bald Eagle Area. 30—at Central.
May
4—St. Joseph’s Academy. 5—Tyrone. 8—at Penns Valley. 11—DuBois Central Catholic. 14—at Hollidaysburg, 4:15 p.m.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless stated.