PHILIPSBURG — After missing out on the entire 2020 baseball season, the Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team is anxious to get out on the diamond.
“It has been a little hectic to begin this season,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “Even with a year to prepare, it still feels like we don’t have everything ready to go.
“It has been great to spend time with the kids and coaches. I really missed the practices, and the process of getting our team prepared. I did spend a lot of hours last spring working on the field, so it’s ready to go.”
P-O returns five letterwinners from 2019’s 16-9 squad that advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals before falling to Franklin Regional.
Back are pitcher/first baseman Ryan Whithead, outfielder Jeremy Whitehead, catcher Nathan Gustkey, pitcher/second baseman Nick Coudriet and Caleb Pellerite, who could see time at a number of positions.
“We have five letterwinners returning, which is pretty good considering they lettered two years ago,” Sankey said. “Ryan Whitehead will lead us on the mound, and we are looking for him to have a big season offensively as well. Ryan was 10-1 as a starter two years ago, and he is one of the best pitchers that I have ever coached.
“Jeremy Whitehead had a tremendous freshman season, and he will be a middle of the lineup guy for us. He is also a great defender in the outfield.
“Nathan Gustkey is our starting catcher, and he is very good defensively. Nathan will also be a middle of the order guy, and we will depend on him for some run production.
“Nick Coudriet also lettered as a freshman. He has postseason experience, which is always a bonus. He will pitch for us, and play second base.
“Caleb Pellerite is a senior. Those are the letter winners.”
And, while Philipsburg-Osceola didn’t get a high school baseball season, they did get the chance to participate in Federation League ball in the summer, something that is a big plus according to Sankey.
“They had the opportunity to play together, and get some at-bats,” he said. “It also helped get some of our younger guys experience. We have many players that didn’t get to experience failing.
“I believe that in order to improve and grow as a player, kids need to experience some tough times as first-year players in the Mountain League. I think that is the biggest thing that our kids will be missing from not playing last year.”
And while Philipsburg-Osceola is happy to get back on the diamond, they are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the precautions and stipulations that need to be met to play.
“We didn’t have much of an offseason winter hitting program,” said Sankey. “We had to shut down a few weeks, and many of our non-winter athletes were on quarantine at one time or another. We are not as prepared as other years, so we need to keep improving as the season goes on.”
One positive for the Mounties is having two of its pitchers who saw postseason time in 2019.
Coudriet pitched just 9 2/3 innings, but had a 1-0 record and a 2.17 ERA. Ryan Whitehead logged 80 2/3 innings with a 1.99 ERA and 10-1 record. That one loss came against Tyrone in the regular season.
P-O will have to fill holes created by the loss of Bubba Slogosky and Carson Jones, who combined to throw 68 1/3 innings in 2019.
“We have more arms this year than most,” said Sankey. “It will take a few weeks to see who can step up, but we are pleased with where everyone is at.
“Ryan is just getting started with basketball ending. Nick is back in the rotation, but other than that, we are playing all new guys.
“T.J. Wildman, Kyle Hahn, Colby Hahn, Dave Meersand, Parker White, Gavin Emigh, Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone are all pitchers. We also have Jeremy Whitehead preparing to be our closer. We need three of those guys to separate themselves from the pack.”
Sankey said while the coaches are still figuring out where players are, he does think some players could have a breakout season.
“I mentioned our key guys, but we have Tommy Stephens back,” Sankey said. “He will be our DH or first baseman. He has battled a back injury all winter, so we are hoping he gets healthy. Meersand and Emigh have been impressive in camp. We feel that both of those players can have big seasons.
“DeSimone is a great athlete that is just getting in the grove since basketball ended. We are also very confident that Wildman and White will play well. They are baseball only guys that have worked really hard since the fall.
“Kyle Hahn and Colby Hahn are both three-sport athletes, so we are just getting our first look at those players. Kyle was on varsity last year, but we only got to see him a few weeks. Colby has looked really good in practice. Zack Eckberg is a first-year varsity player that can defend well. He works hard in practice, and is improving offensively. We look for Spencer Wilsoncroft to contribute as well. Spencer is a senior with great speed. He can defend well in the outfield, and he will be used as a pinch runner.”
Sankey said while most positions are nailed down, the lineup will change depending on who pitches.
“With all of our infielders also pitching, it will be a little bit of an adjustment moving guys around from game to game,” he said. “We also need one outfielder who can play all three outfield positions.”
Sankey said goals are to win the District 6 title this season. The Mounties fell in extra innings to Mount Union in the 2019 District 6 title game.
The Mountie skipper, who is in his 22nd year at the helm, will be assisted by Tyler Good, Matt Curtis and Greg Whitehead. Brandon Myers and Jeremy Beals will head up the junior varsity team.
Former players Derek Shaw and Cody Doran are volunteers.
Roster
Seniors
*Nathan Gustkey, Kyle Hahn,* Caleb Pellerite, Tommy Stephens, *Ryan Whitehead, Spencer Wilsoncroft.
Juniors
*Nick Coudriet, Zack Eckberg, Colby Hahn, David Meersand, Parker White, *Jeremy Whitehead.
Sophomores
Jake DeSimone, Gavin Emigh, Oliver Harpster, T.J. Wildman.
*Returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
29—Clearfield. 30—at DuBois.
April
1—Bald Eagle Area. 2—Bishop Guilfoyle. 6—at Tyrone. 12—Bellefonte. 15—Penns Valley. 16—at Bellwood-Antis. 20—at Central. 22—St. Joseph’s. 23—at Clearfield. 26—Tyrone. 28—at Huntingdon. 29—at Bald Eagle Area.
May
3—at West Branch. 4—Huntingdon. 7—at Penns Valley. 10—at Bellefonte. 13—Central. 14—Hollidaysburg.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m.