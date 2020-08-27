Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.