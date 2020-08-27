PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team is coming off a fantastic year. The Mounties won the District 6 Class AA team title, as well as the Mountain League title, and had the D-6 Individual champ.
They followed that with a regional title and a fifth-place finish at states.
The Mounties bring back just two members of that team in seniors Chad Frank and Jake Vaux, but both have the experience and talent to lead says head coach Jordan Albright.
“Both were key contributors for our team last year that made it all the way to the state championship,” he said.
Frank was the District 6 runner-up to teammate Ky Bender last season, saving one of his best performances for the postseason.
Vaux also had several low rounds for the Mounties and looks to be a big piece of the puzzle.
Outside of its two letterwinners, Philipsburg-Osceola has just four other golfers — juniors Colby Hahn and Zach Kolbe, sophomore Oliver Harpster and freshman Logan Phillippi.
“We have six players this year so as long as everything is ok these will be our six guys in our line up,” Albright said. “For the playoffs we will take the best 5 scoring averages.”
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t affect the golf team too much since they are able to stay socially distanced outside. That means they were able to get in some key practice during the summer.
“Practice has gone pretty well considering all the new protocols we have to follow to keep us safe,” said Albright. “We have had quite a few guys up at the Elks practicing and playing almost everyday all summer long.”
Albright said he is excited for the season and says the team has seen a lot of positives so far.
“The strengths of this team include some great playoff experience, athleticism and work ethic,” said Albright. “Chad and Jake know how to win golf matches which we will rely on heavily.
“We have Logan Philippi and Zach Kolbe who have really improved with an unparalleled work ethic. Last, we have two new players this season Oliver Harpster and Colby Hahn who are very good athletes and have picked up the game rather quickly.”
The Mounties will still feel the loss of its four graduated seniors — Bender, Tyler Doyle, Brandon Singer and Keegan Soltis — but Albright said they did their job with their leadership last season.
“We certainly had a few great players from last season who all moved on to college,” Albright said. “Those guys will be missed, but they left a good legacy for teams to follow by how hard they worked to get better as not only individuals but as a team.”
Albright said the team’s goals are very similar to last year. They want to get better as a team each week.
Then comes what Albright calls the ‘Mountie golf ladder,’ “Rung 1: Win Mountain League. Rung 2: Place 4th or better at sectionals. Rung 3: Win districts. Rung 4: Win regionals. Rung 5: Win state championship.”
P-O opens its season today, heading to Bald Eagle Area for the first Mountain League meet of the year.
Roster
Seniors
*Chad Frank, *Jake Vaux.
Juniors
Colby Hahn, Zach Kolbe.
Sophomores
Oliver Harpster.
Freshmen
Logan Phillipi.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.