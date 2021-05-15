PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ryan Whitehead came into Friday’s game against Hollidaysburg with a 0.93 ERA, allowing just five earned runs in seven appearances.
The Mountie pitcher put on another show, but an unearned run in the first and an insurance run by visiting Hollidaysburg in the fifth sent P-O to a 2-0 defeat.
“It’s so frustrating,” said Sankey. “I feel like we are wasting one of the best pitchers in the state. We talk about it every game. We know he will give up one or two runs every game and offensively we need to find a way to score some runs.”
Philipsburg-Osceola had just three hits on the day.
Hollidaysburg scored its first run on an error, as Zach Barton reached on the error, moved to second on a passed ball before coming home on an RBI single by Caleb Gampe.
The game stayed scoreless with P-O getting its best chance to score in the bottom of the fourth.
T.J. Wildman blasted a ball in right center field fence, and was waved around second by Sankey before sliding into third. Wildman was ruled out by the home plate umpire.
The Tigers scored again in the top of the fifth when Barton led off the inning with a single.
Zach Miller bunted him to second and he scored on an RBI single by Gampe.
Gampe then went out for his fifth inning of work on the mound. He got two quick outs before Nick Coudriet doubled. But a popup to the pitcher ended the threat.
“Yesterday (against Central) the bottom guys got on base and the big four drove them home and we scored seven runs,” Sankey said. “Our top three guys struggled with Dave (Meersand), Nate (Gustkey) and Jeremy (Whitehead). In high school, most teams are carried by three or four guys. We just didn’t hit today.”
Whitehead reached his pitch threshold at the end of the sixth inning. He struck out nine batters and allowed just one walk and one earned run.
Gavin Emigh came on in relief in the top of the seventh and worked a scoreless inning, giving the Mounties some life in the bottom of the seventh.
But Carson Kensinger, who came on in the sixth in relief of Gampe, allowed just a one-out walk before setting the final.
Coudriet, Wildman and Parker White had the lone hits for P-O, which dipped to 8-7 overall. The Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
Hollidaysburg— 2
Barton lf 4210, Miller 2b 3000, Martelucci cf 4000, Gampe p-1b 3022, Estep c 3010, Evans cr 0000, Perry 1b 3000, Kensinger p 0000, Faber rf 3010, Shale ss 3000, Jandora 3b 1000. Totals: 27-2-5-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Meersand 1b-rf 3000, Emigh rf-p 1000, Gustkey c 3000, J. Whitehead lf 2000, Wildman 3b 3010, R. Whitehead p-1b 3000, Stephens dh 2000, Pellerite dh 0000, DeSimone cf 0000, White ss 3010, Coudriet 2b 3010. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 100 010 0— 2 5 0
P-O 000 000 0— 0 3 2
Errors—White, Coudriet. LOB—Hollidaysburg 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 4. 2B—Wildman, Coudriet. SAC—Miller. SB—White.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Gampe— 5 IP+, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Kensinger 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: R. Whitehead— 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO. Emigh—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Gampe. LP—R. Whitehead (3-4).