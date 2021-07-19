SIDMAN — Philipsburg’s opening game in the Region 7 Tournament was one that was full of momentum changes and opportunities, but in the end, the Phils fell short to Cambria County League’s second team Bedford, 8-7, Saturday afternoon.
Philipsburg rallied from a 2-0 deficit, held leads of 5-2 and 6-5, and had the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh inning, but the locals fell short.
Bedford jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, including one unearned run, but a storm came through before the end of the inning. One pitch by starter Kyle Hahn got the third out and the Phils were out of the inning.
Parker White, who had three hits in the game. started off the second inning with an infield single followed by a single to left by Nathan Gustkey. Colby Hahn hit into a fielder’s choice, which eliminated Gustkey at second, but a bad throw to first allowed White to scramble home for a run.
Tom Stephens walked and Jake Desimone singled to right to plate Hahn to tie the game. Gavin Emigh hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Stephens, but a single by Nick Coudriet brought home Desimone. After a wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third, Ben Gustkey drove in both of them for a 5-2 lead.
“We got out of the first inning and had a big inning in the second,” said Philipsburg coach Brandon Myers. “I thought that we would keep that up, but we didn’t.
“Our defensive miscues were the difference in the game.”
Bedford tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Andy Lazor hit a bases-loaded single to plate two runs, and Jesse Chamberlain hit a sacrifice fly for the tying run.
Philipsburg answered against Bedford’s second pitcher, Jared Dowey. White walked and went to third on two passed balls. Nathan Gustkey hit a ball to first, and Bedford tried to get White at home, but White beat the throw. Philipsburg loaded the bases with two outs, but a lineout ended the inning. Philipsburg left 11 runners on base in the game including six in scoring position. Bedford also left 11 runners on base.
Bedford took the lead with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fifth, Lazor had and RBI triple and scored on a balk, the second balk called on Philipsburg in the game.
Lazor came on to pitch with two outs in the fifth and was in the game in the seventh for the Hurricanes.
Philipsburg got a rally going in the seventh. With one out, pinch-hitter Brandon Hahn walked and went to third on a single by Denny Prestash. Coudriet, who had three hits in a game, hit a bouncer, and Bedford tried to get Hahn at home. The throw was late, closing the gap to 8-7 and putting runners on first and second.
However, a strikeout and fly ball ended the threat and the game.
Lazor got the win on the mound and had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in three runs for the Hurricanes.
“Our pitching kept us in the game and did a great job,” Myers added.
Philipsburg—7
Coudriet 2b 5132, B. Gustkey rf 5012, Wildman ss 5000, White 1b-p 3230, N. Gustkey c 3011, C. Hahn 3b 4100, Stephens dh-1b 2000, K. Hahn p 0000, DeSimone cf 2111, B. Hahn ph 0100, Emigh lf 3110, Prestash lf 1010. Totals: 33-7-11-6.
Bedford—8
Koontz cf 5320, Weyandt lf 1100, Lazor ss-p 3333, Iseminger 1b 2000, Chamberlain 2b 2022, Mellott p-3b 3022, Shaw 3b-rf 4000, Huxta c 4020, Mickle rf 1110, Dowey p-ss 3000. Totals: 28-8-12-7.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 051 000 1—7 11 2
Bedford 230 120 x—8 12 2
LOB—Philipsburg 11, Bedford 11. 3B—Lazor. SB—White, Stephens. CS—Coudriet. SAC—Weyandt 2, Mellott. SF—Chamberlain.
Pitching
Philipsburg: K. Hahn—4 1/3 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. White—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Bedford: Mellott—2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Dowey—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Lazor—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Lazor. LP—K. Hahn.