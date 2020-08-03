After going 2-0 on Saturday, PGP was starting to run thin on pitching in the Inaugural Clearfield County Tournament at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
But the Huskers got a solid game from starter Nolan Barr, who then turned the ball over to Karson Rumsky to shut the door in a 7-3 win over Curwensville in the tournament’s championship game.
“We played some good games and we definitely had a good tournament,” said PGP head coach Sid Lansberry. “We had a great summer with these kids. We played 19 games and Fed League made our summer.
“Hopefully, it will make our season next spring, just like for Curwensville. Without Legion, they had nothing as well. It helped us and it helped them.
PGP combined for nine hits off Curwensville starter Hunter Geer (a Brookville player) and Tyler Lee.
But it was a rundown that started the ball rolling for the Huskers.
After going down to Curwensville 1-0, PGP got on the board in the bottom of the second inning.
Morgen Billotte hit a one-out single before stealing second base. Ryan Gearhart singled to move him to third.
A grounder by Matt Bailor back to the pitcher was scooped up quickly, catching Billotte three steps from home.
After initiating a successful rundown against Allport on Friday, Curwensville looked to keep the streak alive.
But Billotte was able to get around Geer and dive into home safely, tying the game at 1-1.
A sacrifice fly by Nick Domico brought home Gearhart to make it 2-0.
PGP tacked on two more runs in the third inning, as Blake Prestash had an RBI single and Rumsky scored on a wild pitch to increase the Huskers’ lead to 4-2.
PGP scored one more run in the fourth, chasing Geer from the game after 78 pitches.
Tyler Lee came on in relief and wiggled out of the jam, giving PGP a 5-1 lead.
Barr, who had kept Curwensville to just one run through four innings, got into a jam as his pitch count approached 90.
Rumsky came on in relief and got two strikeouts to end the bases-loaded threat.
PGP scored runs in the fifth and sixth to make it 7-2 heading into the final frame.
Curwensville tried to rally in the seventh, as pinch hitter Logan Kunkle singled and scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Geer.
But Rumsky got a strikeout and fly out to end the game and set the final at 7-3.
“We had a good tournament,” said Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski. “Today we just couldn’t come up with a clutch hit. We had a couple of costly things that cost us some runs today.
“We tried to battle back and I give them a lot of credit.”
Clearfield finished the tournament 3-0, while Curwensville took second place with a 2-1 record.
Flood City finished 2-1 for third, while Allport was 1-2 in fourth.
DuBois (1-2) defeated Spike Island (0-3) for fifth place.
“I thought we might not have been able to play any games this summer, but it was nice to get games in,” said Lansberry.
“I want to thank the teams that came this year. It’s a good tournament. We hope to have it every year.”
Championship Game
Curwensville—3
Rhoades ss 2110, Libby ph 1000, Hoover c 3020, Wilson 1b-eh 1000, Shaffer eh 1000, Geer p-cf 4012, Maseto eh-1b 3000, Brown 3b 2110, McCracken cf-2b 2000, Lee 2b-p 2011, Graham rf 2000, Sutika ph 1000, Fegert lf 1000, Tkacik ph 1010, Kunkle ph 1110. Totals: 27-3-8-3.
PGP—7
Rumsky ss-p 3110, Elensky 2b-ss 3100, Barr p-2b 3110, Prestash 3b 3011, Billotte cf 4121, Gearhart lf 4220, Bailor c 2010, Coudriet 0100, Domico 1b 1012, Troxell rf 2000. Totals: 25-7-9-4.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 100 001 1—3 8 0
PGP 022 111 x—7 9 3
Errors—Fegert, Lee, Geer. LOB—Curwensville, PGP 8. SB—Rumsky, Billotte. HBP—Elensky (by Geer), Domico (by Geer). SAC—Barr. SF—Domico.
Pitching
Curwensville: Geer—3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Lee—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
PGP: Barr—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Rumsky—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Barr. LP—Geer.
Third-Place Game
Flood City 11,
Allport 10
Allport’s Kyle Moore blasted a sixth-inning grand slam against Flood City, but it wasn't enough as they fell 11-10.
Moore’s grand slam gave Allport a 10-9 lead, but Flood City rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
Both teams scored a bunch of runs out of the gate, with Allport taking a 4-0 lead in the first, before Flood City scored five of its own in the frame.
Allport tied things up at 5-5 in the third.
Flood City scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the 9-5 lead before Moore’s grand slam gave Allport back the lead.
An RBI fielder’s choice by Tanner Kephart and an RBI double by Michael Kitko gave Flood City the win.
Kitko pitched five innings for Flood City but was left with a no decision. Kephart picked up the win, while Bryce Danish earned up the save.
Kitko had three RBIs, two hits and a double. Danish and Nick Baum each had two RBIs.
Luke Liptak took the loss for Allport.
Logan Folmar had two RBIs for Allport.
Allport—10
D. Kolesar 3b 1200, Moore p-lf 3214, Z. Tiracorda ss 4410, Folmar eh 2222, Myers lf-p-cf 4000, Fester 2b 2111, Guglielmi cf-p-rf 2010, Graham lf 3101, I. Tiracorda c 1000, K. Kolesar c 1000, Biggans ph 1101, Liptak rf-p 2000, Wilson rf 1000. Totals: 27-10-6-9.
Flood City—11
Thomas rf 2300, Kephart 2b-p-cf 3201, Danish cf-p 4122, Kitko p-1b 4223, Martin ss 4110, Marko 3b 3100, Baum 1b-p-2b 3122, Woodward c 3020, McCleary lf 2000, Gorsuch eh 3010. Totals: 31-11-12-8.
Score by Innings
Allport 401 005 0—10 6 3
Flood City 500 042 x—11 12 2
Errors—Kitko, Kephart. LOB—Allport 5, Flood City 7. DP—Flood City 1. 2B—Kitko. HR—Moore (GS, 6th). HBP—Guglielmi (by Kitko and Danish). SB—Fester. Kephart, Danish, Kitko 2, Martin, Marko 2, Baum, McCleary.
Pitching
Allport: Moore—2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Myers—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Guglielmi—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Liptak—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Flood City: Kitko—5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO. Baum—0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Kephart—1+ IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Danish—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Kephart. LP—Liptak. S—Danish.
Fifth-Place Game
DuBois 2,
Spike Island 1
Spike Island wrapped up a tough weekend in the Clearfield County Invitational Baseball Tournament with a close 2-1 loss to DuBois in Sunday morning’s fifth-place game at the Lawrence Township Rec park.
Both teams went 0-2 in pool play Saturday — DuBois at the rec park and Spike Island at West Branch High School — with the loss being the second 1-run loss for Spike Island in the three games. It also dropped a wild 12-11 matchup to eventual runner-up Curwensville on Saturday.
Sunday’s game was a classic pitchers’ duel, with the DuBois duo of Nate Tyler and Karson Fields getting the best of Spike Island’s Nick Coudriet. The Beaver duo combined on a two-hitter.
Spike Island grabbed the lead with a run in the second when Jamey Massung singled home Coudriet, who walked with one out. DuBois got that run right back in the third when Tyler reached on a leadoff error and scored on a 2-out single by Aaron Andrulonis.
DuBois took the lead in the fourth when Michael Orzechowski’s sacrifice fly to right plated Fields with what proved to be the game-winning run.
Tyler notched the win after allowing one earned run on two hits in four innings of work. He struck out three and walked three. Fields tossed three scoreless innings to get the save. Ge gave up no hits while striking out two and walking none.
Coudriet would up the hard-luck loser in a complete-game effort. He allowed two runs, one earned, on nine hits while striking out seven and walking one.
DuBois—2
Aaron Andrulonis ss 2011, Jordan Ell ph-cf 2010, Nick Farrell 3b-ss 4010, Nate Farrell 4020, Karson Fields eh-p 3110, Tyler Newell 1b-3b 3020, Trent Gaffney cf-rf 3000, Michael Orzechowski rf-1b 2001, Nate Tyler p-eh 3110, Alex Colby lf-rf 2000, Colby Clark lf 1000, Billy Gray 2b 3000. Totals: 32-2-9-2.
Spike Island—1
Ben Gustkey c 2000, Jacob DeSimone cf 3000, Nate Gustkey ss 3000, Parker Scaife 1b 3000, Nick Coudriet p 1100, Jamey Massung 3b 2011, Devyn Suhoney dh 2000, Aiden Minarchick 2b 0000, Elijah Maines lf 3010, Zack Eckberg rf 2000, Denny Prestash eh 1000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 100 0—2
Spike Island 010 000 0—1
Errors: DuBois 0, Spike Island 4, LOB: DuBois 11, Spike Island 2. DP: DuBois 1, Spike Island 1. SF: Orzechowski. SAC: Eckberg. SB: Tyler; Coudriet. CS: B. Gustkey (by Na. Farrell).
Pitching
DuBois: Nate Tyler-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Karson Fields-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Spike Island: Nick Coudriet-7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Coudriet. Save: Tyler.