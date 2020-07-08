The Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers caused a 3-way tie for fourth place in the Federation League Tuesday at James A. Anderson Ball Field with a walk-off 7-6 win over Rossiter.
Ryan Gearhart, who was 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, smacked a 2-out single off Rossiter relief pitcher Daren Byers in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock in Morgen Billotte with the game-winner.
“He had a really big game,” PGP head coach Sid Lansberry said of Gearhart. Morgen did too.”
“I think both teams played as hard at they could,” Rossiter head coach Sam Bevak said. “We had a couple guys out of position and a coach who couldn’t be here, so we were a little shorthanded.
Things didn’t start off so well for the Huskers, who committed two errors in the first inning, which led to an unearned Rossiter run. The Miners got a 2-run double from Pete Meterko to take a 2-0 lead. Meterko had two doubles and five RBIs in the game.
PGP cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second with an unearned run of its own when Nolan Barr’s grounder scored Billotte, who reached on an error, moved to second on a balk and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Rossiter got the run back in the top of the fourth with the help of another PGP error.
Cory Geer led off and reached on the miscue, then ended up on third later in the frame before a two-out base hit from Addison Neal chased him home and made it 3-1.
“I’ve said it before, but these guys are not fundamentally sound because they missed the whole spring,” Lansberry said. “You missed all those games, but you also missed four or five practices a week to work on stuff. I blame some if it on that, and some of it is a lack of focus.”
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Huskers put together a rally off Rossiter relief pitcher Dylan Kachmar, who replaced starter Isaac London on the mound in the fourth. London tossed three innings and allowed just an unearned run on four hits, while striking out three batters.
Karson Rumsky started the PGP rally with a double. Kyle Elensky followed with an infield single to put runners on the corners for Allan Myers, who clubbed a double to knock in Rumsky. Elensky then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
After a strikeout, Billotte belted a double to plate Myers. He moved to third on Barr’s groundout and scored on Matt Bailor’s two-out base hit. Gearhart followed with a double, but Kachmar got out of the inning.
Gearhart also legged out a two-out triple off Kachmar in the bottom of the fourth and scored on a Zach Tiracorda single.
Rossiter put together its own rally in the top of the sixth with Geer and Bevak opening the frame with a single and hit batter, respectively.
Husker pitcher Hunter Dixon looked to get out of the jam by getting a strikeout and a fly out, but he ran out of gas with two outs, throwing three straight balls to London before being taken out of the game.
Tiracorda relieved Dixon and threw two strikes before walking London. The walk was charged to Dixon. Meterko then drilled a 2-ball, 2-strike pitch to the gap to clear the bases.
There was a wild play at the plate with London nearly catching Bevak as both slid across the dish as the relay throw arrived, but Husker catcher Bailor couldn’t corral the throw.
Tiracorda retired the next Miner batter and pitched a solid seventh to set up the Huskers for their walk-off win. He earned the win, tossing 1 1/3 innings and giving up two hits.
“All in all it was a great game,” Bevak said. “It’s a shame to lose.”
Dixon pitched 5 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs, four earned, on five hits. He walked four batters and struck out five in the no decision.
“Hunter pitched his usual good game,” Lansberry said. “Every game he pitches, we’re in the game. He’s had some bad luck with unearned runs and plays that should have been made.”
PGP and Rossiter are both 5-8, joining Spike Island in a three-way tie for fourth place.
The Huskers host Pulaski on Thursday, while Rossiter and Spike Island play at Showers Field.
“This was a big win,” Lansberry said. “And if we can pull one out on Thursday, it will be even bigger.”
Rossiter—6
A. Neal c 3121, I. London p-2b 2210, Meterko ss 4025, Byers cf-p 2000, Richardson 2b-1b 4000, Kachmar 1b-p-1b 4010, Geer dh 4210, B. Fegley 3b 0000, Br. Fegley lf 2000, Bevak ph 0100, Mancuso rf 3000. Totals: 28-6-7-6.
PGP—7
Rumsky ss 3110, Elensky 3b 4110, A. Myers 1b 3121, Prestash rf-eh 4010, Billotte cf 3311, Barr 2b 4001, Bailor c 3021, Gearhart rf-lf 4131, Tiracorda dh-p 3021, Dixon p 0000, Troxell eh 2000. Totals: 33-7-13-6.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 200 103 0—6 7 1
PGP 010 140 1—7 13 4
Errors—Richardson; Elensky 2, Bailor, Gearhart. LOB—Rossiter 8, PGP 11. DP—PGP. 2B—Meterko 2; Bailor, Rumsky, A. Myers, Billotte, Gearhart. 3B—Gearhart. SAC—London. SB—Neal. HBP—Byers (by Dixon), Bevak (by Dixon); Bailor (by Byers).
Pitching
Rossiter: London—3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, O BB, 3 SO; Kachmar—3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Byers—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
PGP: Dixon—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Tiracorda—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Tiracorda. LP—Kachmar.
Time—2:09.