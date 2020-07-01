CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers rapped 13 hits and got seven strong innings from Hunter Dixon Tuesday at Sherman Fields in a 13-4 victory over Kuntz Motor Company (Hepburnia Twins).
Kyle Elensky and Blake Prestash each had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Husker offense.
The Twins helped PGP by committing six errors, which led to seven unearned runs.
“We had a lot of good, clutch hits. We hit the ball on the nose a lot,” PGP head coach Sid Lansberry said. “And they had a few errors that we took advantage of.”
Both teams scored a run in the first and went down in order in the second before PGP put five on the board in the third.
With one out, Elensky was hit by a Jake Mullins pitch and Allan Myers drew a walk before Matt Bailor knocked in a run with a ground ball. Bailor reached on an error and another PGP run scored on the miscue.
Prestash followed with a base hit and he and Bailor’s courtesy runner Ty Troxell moved up a base on another Kuntz Motors error.
Nick Domico plated a run with a single and Morgen Billotte knocked in a pair with a double. Only three of the five runs scored in the inning were earned.
The Huskers broke things open in the fourth with seven runs on six hits and benefitted from two more Twins errors.
Elensky had an RBI double in the frame, while Myers, Prestash and Billotte added run-producing singles. Billotte had three RBIs in the game. Domico also had an RBI when he reached on an error.
“As good as we played defensively at their place, we kind of turned the opposite way here tonight,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said. “We didn’t make the routine plays we need to to stay in games.
“I thought Mullins pitched well, kept them off balance. We just didn’t make plays behind him. in turn he got his pitch count up because we were giving them extra outs.”
Trailing 13-1, Kuntz Motors pushed one run across the plate in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings off Dixon. But only one of the three were earned.
Dixon tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (just two earned) on seven hits. Dixon walked one batter and struck out 11.
“He got better as the game went on,” Lansberry said of Dixon. “This might be the best game he has pitched this summer.”
“We struck out a little bit more tonight,” Graham said. “I think Hunter pulled the string a little bit more on us and we just couldn’t stay back. In the first game we only struck out four times, tonight we struck out 11. You add the defense and strikeouts up and you get a 13-4 game.
Spencer Hoover and James Stiles led the Kuntz Motors offense with two hits each. Stiles added an RBI and also tossed three scoreless innings of relief.
Stiles pitched the final three frames and gave up three hits, while walking two batters and striking out two.
Jayson Rowles had the Twins only extra-base hit, an RBI double in the sixth.
With the win, PGP improved to 4-8. Kuntz Motors slipped to 2-10.
The Huskers are back in action today at Spike Island. The Twins also play today, traveling to Pulaski.
PGP—13
Rumsky cf 2210, Coudriet rf 2000, Elensky 3b 4231, A. Myers eh 4211, Bailor c 3001, Prestash dh 3231, Dixon p 0000, Domico 1b 3012, E. Myers 1b 1000, Barr lf 4110, Billotte ss 3123, Gearhart 2b 4011, Tiracorda rf 2100, Troxell cr-cf 1200. Totals: 36-13-13-10.
Kuntz Motors—4
Mullins p-ss 4110, Hoover eh-2b 3020, Wilson 1b 2100, Sunderlin ss-eh 2000, Shaffer ph 1000, Hipps rf 2000, Libby rf 0000, Condon ph 1000, Lee 2b 1000, Farley p 0000, Stiles p 2121, Rowles 3b 3011, Haney cf 3110, Graham c 2000, Kunkle ph 1000, Fegert lf 1000, Tkacik ph-lf 2000. Totals; 30-4-7-2.
Score by Innings
PGP 105 700 0—13 13 3
Kuntz 100 111 0— 4 7 6
Errors—Elensky, Billotte 2; Rowles 2, Lee, Sunderlin, Hoover 2. LOB—PGP 9, Kuntz Motors 6. DP—Kuntz Motors 2. 2B—Billotte, Elensky, Gearhart; Rowles. SB—Billotte; Hoover, Mullins, Wilson. CS—Hoover (by Graham). HBP—Elensky (by Mullins). Balk—Dixon.
Pitching
PGP: Dixon—7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
Kuntz Motors: Mullins—3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Farley—1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Stiles—3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Dixon. LP—Mullins.
Time—2:07.