After forcing a three-way tie for fourth place with a walk-off win over Rossiter on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers were back at it again Thursday evening at James A. Anderson Ball Field.
Husker pitcher Kyle Elensky tossed a complete game, scattering eight hits over seven innings and his offense did just enough to support him in a 4-3 victory over Pulaski.
The Generals came into the game with an 11-2 record and gave league-leading DuBois its only loss of the season. But Pulaski needed this game to have a chance to force a tie atop the standings.
Instead, Elensky and the Huskers played spoiler.
Elensky threw an efficient 79 pitches in his seven innings of work, walked just two batters and struck out two.
He threw four scoreless innings to start, giving up just two hits (a second inning double to Shane Price and a fourth-inning double to Jack Frank). But he also enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in the first and third.
PGP broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the third when Karson Rumsky’s single scored Nolan Barr.
The Huskers put up two more runs against Pulaski starter Kevin Gnacinski in the fourth. Morgen Billotte hit a one-out double and Blake Prestash chased him home with a two-out double. Zach Tiracorda followed with a single and later got got in a rundown to allow Prestash to score from third.
“”They put on a nice first and third play to steal a run,” Pulaski head coach Tom Frank said.
Gnacinski gave up three runs on five hits in his four innings of work.
Pulaski tied the game in the top of the fifth. Price led off with a walk and Gnacinsk and Chuck Cenchsky followed with back-to-back base hits to make it 3-1. An error on a stolen base attempt allowed another General run to score before Mike Misiewicz tied things with a run-producing single.
Elensky was able to get out of the inning with a pair of fly balls to centerfielder Billotte.
“Kyle pitched great, but we had that one bad inning again,” PGP head coach Sid Lansberry said. “We were able to do some damage control to keep it to three runs.”
PGP scored a run in the bottom of the fifth on an Elensky sacrifice fly, scoring Nolan Barr, who was the only player on either team with two hits. Elensky did the rest on the mound, tossing two more scoreless innings to clinch it.
“We don’t seem to do well against the slower pitching and it showed,” Tom Frank said. “We had some nice hits, but we made some dumb mistakes that we shouldn’t have, and they’re a disciplined team that played well.”
The Huskers pulled off a 3-6-1 double play in the sixth and catcher Matt Bailor caught a General stealing in the seventh.
“That double play was a super play,” Lansberry said. “We had a couple key hits and made a couple key plays.”
PGP finished the regular season with a record of 6-8 to tie for fourth overall.
The final standings and playoff schedule will be announced over the weekend.
Pulaski—3
Jo. Frank cf 3010, Schneider cr-cf 0200, Ja. Frank 3b 3010, Arminini 3b 0000, T. Frank 2b 1000, Miknis ss 1000, Myers rf 3000, Price c-eh 2110, Gnacinski p 2110, D. Kriner 0000, Olson ph 1000, B. Bittner eh 1000, Cenchsky ph 1011, Meeker c 1110, T. Bittner lf 3010, Misiewicz ss-2b 2011, Foster cr-2b 1100, Pasternak 1b 2000. Totals: 26-3-8-2.
PGP—4
Rumsky ss 2011, Elensky p 2001, Bailor c 1000, Domico 1b 3000, Billotte cf 3110, Gearhart lf 3010, Prestash 3b 3111, Tiracorda rf 2010, Barr 2b 3220, Dixon eh 1000, E. Myers cr-ph 1000. Totals: 24-4-7-3.
Score by Innings
Pulaski 000 030 0—3 8 1
PGP 000 121 x—4 7 3
Errors—D. Kriner; Rumsky 2, Elensky. LOB—Pulaski 5, PGP 8. DP—PGP. 2B—Price, Ja. Frank; Billotte, Prestash. SF—Elensky. SAC—Dixon.
Pitching
Pulaski: Gnacinski—4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Kriner—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
PGP: Elensky—7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—Kriner.
Time—1:35.