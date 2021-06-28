With two outs in PGP's first game of a doubleheader against Pulaski, it looked like the HuskerChiefs were going to pull out a 3-2 win.
But two stolen bases and an error led to the visitors tying it up, so PGP had to walk it off in the bottom of the sixth.
Kyle Elensky hit an 0-2 pitch from Pulaski's Eric Schneider to the fence, allowing Cole Bloom to scamper home for the 4-3 victory.
PGP took the early lead as Nolan Barr reached on a one-out walk. Morgen Billotte walked before Blake Prestash singled with two outs to load the bases.
A single from Ryan Gearhart plated Barr, but Pulaski got out of the frame with a lineout to first.
The HuskerChiefs got another quality start from lefty Hunter Dixon.
Dixon struck out the first batter he faced, before the second reached on an error. But Dixon got the hitter to groundout to short and Elensky took it himself to second then threw on to first for the double play.
PGP added another run in the second inning, as Elijah Quick was hit by a pitch. He stole second and came around on a single by Elensky to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.
Dixon continued to cruise along until the top of the fourth, when Pulaski finally got its offense going.
Schneider, Corey Bookhamer and Cole Slaughenhaupt all started off the inning with singles to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Tom Hibbert scored Schneider, while Bookhamer came home on a single that ricocheted off Dixon's glove by Logan Sell to make it 2-2.
The HuskerChiefs scored again in the top of the fifth inning as Barr drew another walk. Morgen Billotte sacrificed him over to second base, before Blake Prestash hit a two-out single into left.
Barr looked to hold up at third, but the throw was off the mark, going out of play, allowing Barr to trot home.
The Generals tied it one more time in the top of the sixth, as Schneider singled off Dixon, then stole second and third to get into scoring position.
Dixon got two quick fly outs, but a third strike bounced past the PGP catcher and Schneider came sliding home to tie it 3-3.
The HuskerChiefs rallied in the bottom of the sixth with Elensky's clutch hit as Bloom came home with the winning run.
Dixon finished the game with 91 pitches. He allowed six hits and two earned runs.
PGP improved to 8-5 overall. The HuskerChiefs host Sykesville on Tuesday.
Clearfield wins game two, 2-1
Clearfield got RBI singles from Nick Domico and Blake Prestash in a 2-1 victory over Pulaski in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Kyle Elensky pitched all six innings to pick up the win, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out seven.
Corey Bookhamer took the loss for the Generals, allowing just one earned run on four hits.
PGP improved to 8-5 overall. The HuskerChiefs host Sykesville on Tuesday.
Pulaski—3
Frank cf 3000, Schneider p 3220, Bookhamer 3b 3110, Slaughenhaupt c 3010, Hibbert 1b 2001, Sell ss 3021, Ryan lf 2000, Deidrich rf 2000, Wechtenhiser 2b 2000, Ryan eh 2000. Totals: 25-3-6-2.
PGP—4
Elensky ss 4022, Barr 2b 1200, Billotte 3b 1000, Domico cf 3000, Prestash 1b 3020, Gearhart lf 3011, Bloom c 1100, Quick dh 0100, Dixon p 0000, Greslick eh 3000, Coudriet rf 1000. Totals: 20-4-5-3.
Score by Innings
Pulaski 000 201—3 6 2
PGP 110 011—4 5 3
Errors—Slaughenhaupt, Ryan. Billotte, Elensky, Bloom. LOB—Pulaski 5, PGP 8. DP—PGP 1. SAC—Billotte, Quick 2. SF—Hibbert. HBP—Quick (by Schneider). SB—Schneider 2. Elensky, Quick.
Pitching
Pulaski: Schneider—6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO.
PGP: Dixon—6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Dixon. LP—Schneider.
Game #2
Pulaski—1
Frank cf 3000, Schneider ss 2000, Bookhamer p 3110, Slaughenhaupt c 2000, Hibbert 1b 2010, Sell 3b 2000, Ryan lf 2000, Diedrich rf 2000, Wechtenhiser 2b 2000, Ryan eh 2010. Totals: 21-1-3-0.
PGP—2
Elensky p 2110, Barr 2b 2120, Billotte ss 2000, Domico cf 2001, Prestash 1b 2011, Gearhart 3b 2000, Bloom c 2000, Quick rf 2000, Coudriet eh 2010, Greslick lf 1000, Rumsky lf 1000. Totals: 20-2-4-2.
Score by Quarters
Pulaski 100 000—1 3 2
PGP 100 10—2 4 2
Errors—Pulaski 2, PGP 2. LOB—Pulaski 4, PGP. DP—PGP 1. PO—Coudriet (by Bookhamer).
Pitching
Pulaski: Bookhamer—5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
PGP: Elensky—6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—Bookhamer.