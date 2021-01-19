The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team honored their two senior wrestlers Hunter Weitoish and Parker Moore before their match with Penns Valley on Tuesday night.
The Rams came away with the 52-20 victory, however, getting six forfeits on the night.
Penns Valley also won three of the six bouts contested on the mat as well.
The match started at 120 where freshman Marcus Gable scored a 15-3 major decision over the Rams’ Hayden Yearick.
Gable led 5-0 after the first period and continued building on that advantage in the second.
The Mountie freshman deferred to start the frame and Yearick chose top.
Gable quickly reversed the Ram wrestler and scored two nearfall points to widen his lead to 9-0.
In the third, Gable chose down, scoring another reversal and two takedowns to score the 15-3 major decision after letting Yearick up three times.
Penns Valley tied the score at 4-4 with a major decision of its own, as Justin Darlington toppled undefeated Nick Coudriet 8-0.
Darlington recorded a reversal and two nearfall points with 1:32 remaining in the match to earn the extra team point.
The Rams received their first forfeit at 132 pounds, as Ty Watson had his hand raised to increase the team score to 10-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola got back to its winning ways in the bout at 138 pounds, as Austin Foster recorded a fall over Nate Long in just 54 seconds after hooking up a cradle.
That tied the team score at 10-10.
The Rams earned another forfeit at 145 pounds, as Noah Fetterolf earned six points for the visitors.
Penns Valley went up 16-10 on P-O and never relinquished the lead after that.
At 152, Luke Hughes scored a 9-1 major decision over Malachi Thompson.
Hughes was up 2-0 after one period, before getting an escape and a takedown in the second period to lead 5-0.
He added a takedown and two nearfall points, before letting Thompson up.
Penns Valley scored its own sub-minute fall in the bout at 160 as Cole Felker pinned P-O’s Jimmy Richscheit in 49 seconds.
The bout of the night came out 172 pounds, as P-O’s Weitoish took on Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall.
Weitoish came into the match ranked sixth in the state, while DuVall is slotted at number two.
Both are also returning medalists from Hershey with DuVall taking third and Weitoish earning eighth.
DuVall took the early lead, getting a take down and three nearfall points just 40 seconds into the match.
Weitoish escaped with 12 seconds left, putting DuVall up 5-1 after one period.
The Mountie wrestler deferred to start the second, with DuVall electing to take down.
He quickly scored a reversal and got three nearfall points before pinning Weitoish in 3:55.
The rest of the match finished out with five forfeits — four of those going to the Rams.
At 189, Michael Hill earned six points, while the Rams forfeited to P-O’s Moore at 215.
Ben Sharer took the forfeit for the Rams at 285, while Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk and Chase Fleshman earned forfeits at 106 and 113, respectively.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-5 overall. The Mounties travel to Altoona on Thursday.
Penns Valley 52,
Philipsburg-Osceola 20
120—Marcus Gable, PO, maj. dec. Hayden Yearick, PV, 15-3. (0-4).
126—Justin Darlington, PV, maj. dec. Nick Coudriet, PO, 8-0. (4-4).
132—Ty Watson, PV, won by forfeit. (10-4).
138—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Nate Long, PV, :54. (10-10).
145—Noah Fetterolf, PV, won by forfeit. (16-10).
152—Luke Hughes, PO, maj. dec. Malachi Thompson, PV, 9-1. (16-14).
160—Cole Felker, PV, pinned Jimmy Richscheit, PO, :49. (22-14).
172—Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Hunter Weitoish, PO, 3:55. (28-14).
189—Michael Hill, PV, won by forfeit. (34-14).
215—Parker Moore, PO, won by forfeit. (34-20).
285—Ben Sharer, PV, won by forfeit. (40-20).
106—Colten Shunk, PV, won by forfeit. (46-20).
113—Chase Fleshman, PV, won by forfeit. (52-20).