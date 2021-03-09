UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s Aaron Brooks won the 184-pound title at last March’s Big Ten Championships, but he never got a chance at winning an NCAA title.
The NCAA Championships were canceled as COVID-19 was breaking out, ending his dream of winning gold.
Now he’ll get his chance to stand atop the NCAA podium.
The sophomore captured his second Big Ten title at 184 with a 10-5 win over Nebraska’s Taylor Venz early Sunday evening at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.
“I was just out here wrestling for God,” Brooks said in a GoPSUsport.com video interview. “I was able to come out and win the year before, but I put a lot of stress on myself. This time, I was a lot more free and relaxed.”
Penn State junior Roman Bravo-Young, who finished second in the tournament as a sophomore, captured his first Big Ten title with an entertaining 5-2 win over Iowa’s Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds.
“I think he wrestled well,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson told reporters on a zoom interview as rock music blared in the BJC. “(DeSanto) was a tough opponent. They’ve wrestled five times maybe. It could be a possible semifinal matchup at the nationals. Roman just has to keep getting better and finding ways to score.”
Teammates Nick Lee (141) and freshman Carter Starocci (174) had to settle for second place with losses in their respective finals bouts.
Lee dropped a 6-5 decision to Iowa’s Jaydin Eirman, while Starocci lost to Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, 7-2, in a matchup of former Pennsylvania greats. Starocci was later announced as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
The Nittany Lions qualified nine of their 10 wrestlers. Freshman Beau Bartlett (149) is the only Lion who didn’t place in the tournament.
Freshman Greg Kerkvliet (285) placed fourth, while Robbie Howard (125), Brady Berge (157) and Michael Beard (197) took sixth. Joe Lee (165) finished eighth.
Iowa cruised to its second straight Big Ten team title and 37th overall, winning by 35.5 points, 159.5-124, over the Nittany Lions.
Bravo-Young went 3-0, earning two decisions to get to the finals. Against DeSanto, Bravo-Young scored a takedown in the first period out of a flurry. He added another takedown in the second period.
After escaping in the third, he did some boxing footwork that probably would have brought a large reaction from a big crowd.
“I think the sky is the limit for his career and his life,” Sanderson said. “It’s fun to see him finding a little more success.”
Brooks’ toughest bout came in the quarterfinals on Friday, when he overcame an ankle injury to beat Iowa’s Nelson Brands, 14-8.
“Aaron is a tough kid,” Sanderson said. “That was a tricky moment there when he was on the mat, because we were trying to figure how do we get this kid to the nationals. Does he finish the match? Can his finish the match?
“He just decided to suck it up and not just finish the match but win the match and go on and win the tournament. Gutsy performance by Aaron.”
Brooks won by a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals to get to the finals. Venz actually scored the opening takedown, but Brooks escaped and took him down.
“A lot of times you give up the first takedown,” Brooks said. “Just keep wrestling. I just wanted to stay calm.”
Brooks added a reversal and two takedowns in the final two periods to earn his second title.
Second-seeded Nick Lee survived a 3-1 overtime over Rutgers’ two-time Big Ten champion and third-seeded Sebastian Rivera in the semifinals. In the finals, Lee was up 2-1 on Eirman early in the first period, but the Hawkeye took him down and rode the out the entire period with a heavy dose of legs.
That riding advantage turned out to be important as Lee earned a stalling point with 30 seconds left to tie the score at 5-5. He couldn’t get a takedown and Eirman got the riding time point.
Kemerer, a state champion and three-time runner-up at Franklin Regional, took Starocci, a two-time state champ, down twice, including a four-point move.
The Lions will now prepare for the NCAA Championships, which begin March 18 in St. Louis.
Murin goes 0-2
Central Cambria two-time Class 2A state champion Max Murin didn’t have a good tournament. The second-seeded 149-pound Iowa junior went 0-2 in the tournament.
The sixth-ranked Murin received a bye in the first round before dropping a 6-1 decision to Nebraska’s eventual runner-up Ridge Lovett in the next round. Rutgers’ Mike Van Brill then eliminated Murin, 7-2, in his consolation bout.
Murin finished his season with a 5-2 record. He was fifth at 141 in the Big Ten Championships last season and seventh in 2019.
Schopp coaches runner-up
Tyrone state champion and three-time Edinboro All-American A.J. Schopp is in his fourth year as an assistant coach for Purdue.
He helped coach Devin Schroder to a second-place finish at 125 and the team to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
KEY, TEAM STANDINGS
1. I—Iowa 159.5; 2. PS—Penn State 124; 3. N—Nebraska 105.5; 4. MICH—Michigan 92; 5. MINN—Minnesota 77.5; 6. P—Purdue 76; 7. NW—Northwestern 74; 8. MS—Michigan State 73.5; 9. OS—Ohio State 69.5; 10. R—Rutgers 52; 11. ILL—Illinois 32; 12. W—Wisconsin 30.5; 13. IN—Indiana 22; 14. M—Maryland 2.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
125—Lee, I, tech. fall Schroder, P, 21-3, 4:30; 133—Bravo-Young, PS, dec. DeSanto, I, 5-2; 141—Eirman, I, dec. N. Lee, PS, 6-5; 149—Sasso, OS, dec. Lovett, N, 5-2; 157—Deakin, NW, dec. Young, I, 6-0
165—Marinelli, I, dec. Smith, OS, 3-2; 174—Kemerer, I, dec. Starocci, PS, 7-2; 184—Brooks, PS, dec. Venz, N, 10-5; 197—My. Amine, MICH, dec. Schultz, N, 7-3; 285—Stevenson, MINN, maj. dec. Parris, MICH, 12-4.
THIRD PLACE
125—Foley, MS, dec. Heinselman, OS, 8-2; 133—Byrd, ILL, dec. Cannon, NW, 7-1; 141—Red, N, dec. Rivera, R, 4-3; 149—Blockhus, MINN, dec. Van Brill, R, 2-1 TB; 157—Lee, MINN, dec. Saldate, MS, 6-3
165—Amine, MICH, dec. Robb, N, 4-1; ; 174—Labriola, N, maj. dec. Massa, MICH, 11-3; 184—Poznanskii, R, dec. Brands, I, 3-2; 197—Warner, I, dec. Caffey, MS, 8-3; 285—Cassioppi, I, maj. dec. Kerkvliet, PS, 9-0.
FIFTH PLACE
125—DeAugustino, NW, dec. Howard, PS, 3-2; 133—Burwick, W, dec. Rundell, P, 4-3; 141—Filius, P, dec. Valdiviez, NW, 5-2; 149—Storr, MICH, dec. Rooks, IN, 5-3; 157—Coleman, P, won by forfeit over Berge, PS
165—Nijenhuis, P, dec. Tucker, MS, 10-3; 174—Romero, OS, dec. Washington, IN, 5-0; 184—Weiler, W, won by forfeit over Malczewski, MS; 197; 197—Davison, NW, dec. Beard, PS, 6-4; 285—Orndorff, OS, dec. Lance, N, 3-2.
SEVENTH PLACE
125—Ragusin, MICH, dec. McKee, MINN, 9-8; 133—Hamdan, MS, dec. Dryden, MINN, 9-2; 141—Duncan, ILL, dec. Mattin, MICH, 6-2; 149—Parriott, P, dec. Thomas, NW, 2-1 TB; 157—Licking, N, won by forfeit over Lewan, MICH
165—Ferrante, NW, dec. J. Lee, PS, 10-6; 174—Allar, MINN, maj. dec. Hughes, MS, 12-3; 184—Lyon, P, dec. Webster, MINN, 3-1; 197—Penola, P, maj. dec. Janzer, R, 10-1; 285—Hilger, W, pinned Luffman, ILL, 1:08.