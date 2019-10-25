BROCKWAY — The Curwensville football team had its chances Friday evening at Frank Varischetti Field, but penalties and turnovers halted several drives that looked promising and missed tackled hurt the defense in a 35-15 loss to Brockway.
The Golden Tide had the ball in the Red Zone on its first two drives, but came away empty-handed on both possessions, missing a field goal after a penalty pushed them back from the 17 to the 27, then turning the ball over on a bad snap after making it to the Rover 7 on the next series.
Meanwhile the Brockway offense was clicking on all cylinders, racking up 241 yards on the ground and 411 in total as it scored on its first three drives to take a 21-0 lead.
“It was a winnable game,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “But give Brockway credit. Their kids worked hard and they ran the ball all game on us.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities. There are things we have to fix. I don’t know if it’s youth or what, but as coaches we have o do a better job, because that stuff kills you.”
Brockway went 55 yards on seven plays on its first drive, getting a 1-yard TD run from Conner Ford to go up 7-0 with 8:54 to go in the first.
The Tide moved the ball from their 35 to the Rover 17 on the ensuing possession as running back Duane Brady had back-to-back runs of 16 and 17 yards and quarterback Dan McGarry added a 10-yard run.
Brady finished the game with 120 yards on 18 carries and Curwensville had 175 yards on the ground as a team.
But a holding penalty pushed the visitors back and the Tide had to settle for a 40-yard Jake Mullins field goal attempt, which was just wide of the right post.
The Rovers went 80 yards on their next possession, getting five Jonathan Wood pass completions in the drive. His final throw was a 20-yard strike to a wide open Ford in the end zone, making it 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
Once again, the Tide answered with a solid drive, getting four straight Brady runs to move from their own 43 to the Rover 43, overcoming a 10-yard penalty along the way.
McGarry then found Mullins for a 36-yard pass play to set up first and goal at the Rover 7.
But disaster struck when the Golden Tide tried to use the hurry up offense to catch the Rovers off guard as the center snapped the ball before McGarry was ready. The ball was recovered by the Rovers 23 yards behind the line of scrimmage, snuffing out the Curwensville drive.
Nine plays later, the Rovers were in the end zone again to go up 21-0 with 5:42 left in the half.
“It was a domino effect,” Thompson said. “We tried to go up tempo. We practiced it a thousand times. But we couldn’t get lined up correctly and our QB was trying to get the receivers lined up right. Our freshmen center heard his quarterback’s voice and snapped the ball.”
Brockway scored on an 18-yard Wood to Braidon Smith connection on a third-and-2 play that looked like it was going to be a big loss for the Rovers.
Wood was caught in the backfield by a Tide defender, but somehow escaped, then found Smith, who caught the ball and broke a tackle before heading to the end zone.
Wood was 13-of-18 for 170 yards and 2 TDs, while also getting picked off by Mullins. Wood completed his first 10 passing attempts in the game.
He also piled up 158 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Ford added 78 yards on 14 carries.
Curwensville was finally able to reach paydirt on its next series, getting a 52-yard touchdown run from Zach Holland, who broke several tackles and bounced off his own lineman several yards down field before breaking to the outside and racing to the end zone.
Holland had five runs for 66 yards in the game.
Dan McGarry ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 21-8 with 4:35 left in the half.
The Curwensville defense then came up with a stand, stopping Brockway on downs at the Tide 21 late in the half to take some momentum into the break.
But that momentum was quickly snuffed out in the third quarter when Smith intercepted a McGarry pass around midfield and returned it to the Tide 35. Smith had two interceptions in the game.
It looked like the Rovers were going to score again, but Ben Glasl fumbled into the end zone on a 25-yard pass from Wood, and Nick Fegert recovered for the Tide.
But on the very next play, another costly penalty pushed Curwensville all the way back to the 9 and it ended up turning the ball over on downs when a fourth-and-4 play from the 26 was snuffed out in the backfield by the Rovers.
Wood scored on a 7-yard run six plays later, then added a 51-yard score with 6:53 left in the game to make the score 35-8.
Curwensville put together one last drive, taking it from its 35 to the Rover end zone in eight plays. Brady ripped off a bruising 32-yard run on the possession, running over several Rover defenders along the way.
He scored from 5 yards out with 1:36 left to play and Mullins added the PAT.
The young Golden Tide, who have just a handful of seniors on the squad, finished the season with a 1-8 record, but Thompson thinks the future is bright for his team.
“The offensive line really finished the year strong,” Thompson said.
“It stinks for Nick Holbert, Zach Holland and Ty Dixon that they don’t get to be a part of it. It’s bad timing for them. They aren’t going to be around for what is to come.”