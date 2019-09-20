CURWENSVILLE —After playing much of the second half deep in its own end, thwarting one Keystone drive after another, things finally caught up to the Curwensville defense.
The Golden Tide defense held the Panthers to seven points and just under 200 yards for the first three-and-a-half quarters Friday evening at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. But Keystone put together an 11-play, 97-yard drive that culminated with an Isaak Jones touchdown and 2-point conversion with 4:02 left to play to pull out a 14-7 victory.
Curwensville forced a fumble, picked off three Jones passes and had a sack on a fourth down play in the red zone to stop another Panther drive, but it ran out of gas at the end.
“They’ve come to play every single week,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We’ve been working offensively just trying to pick up our half of things because the defense has been out there for a ton of plays week after week after week. And it just seems to catch up to us in the end when we can’t control the ball and we can’t sustain drives.
“The defense is out there for twice as many plays and it shows in the fourth quarter. But our kids, they gutted it out. They absolutely played their hearts out.”
Curwensville’s offense opened the game with a 10-play, 55-yard drive spurred on by a Dan McGarry to Jake McCracken 44-yard pass play on third-and-13 from its own 15.
But a holding penalty at the Panther 16 stalled the drive and Jake Mullins’ 44-yard field goal attempt was wide left by inches.
Keystone took over at its 20 and marched to the Tide 14, but Taylar Altman was dropped for a 4-yard loss on first down and Jones was intercepted on the next play by McCracken, who returned the ball 26 yards to the Tide 30.
But Curwensville went three-and-out and punted back to Keystone, which put together another long drive, this time going 63 yards to paydirt as Jones ran it in from 10 yards out on the second play of the second quarter.
Keystone’s attempt at a 2-point conversion failed and the Panther led 6-0.
The teams traded punts and Curwensville ended up taking over at its 33-yard line late in the half. It looked like another three-and-out for the Tide as they were forced to line up to punt on fourth-and-6 from the 37.
But an illegal substitution call on the Panthers gave the hosts new life.
Curwensville chose to go for it on fourth-and-1, running a jet sweep to McCracken, who got to the outside and raced 58 yards to the end zone. A Mullins PAT made the score 7-6 with 2:32 to play in the half.
McCracken had 104 of the Golden Tide’s 178 total yards in the game, rushing four times for 64 and catching the 40-yarder in the first quarter.
“Our mindset is to try to get our best players the ball and Jake has shown up every week,” Thompson said. “He’s one of our best players, he’s usually the best guy on the field for either team. We have to find ways to be creative to get him the ball, and that’s what we are trying to do.”
The Tide defense came up with another big play moments later when Scott Condon recovered a fumble at the Tide 40 to stop Keystone from trying to score a late TD before the half
Curwensville held a 155-123 advantage in total yards at the half and ran 26 plays to Keystone’s 22.
But the Tide were unable to keep up the offensive success in the second half.
Curwensville ran only 15 plays over the final two quarters, going three-and-out on the first four series and fumbling on the fifth while never getting a second-half first down and managing just 23 yards.
“It’s small things. It’s timing. We talk about it all the time,” Thompson said. “It’s the best team game in the world because it takes 11 guys to work well on every play. It’s just a missed block here or a missed assignment there.
“But credit (Keystone), they played man coverage and they were tough. We beat them for some big plays (in the first half), but we had to earn everything. Their defensive backs played well, probably better in the second half. They were tough.”
With the Curwensville inability to keep its offense on the field, Keystone controlled play in the second half, despite getting intercepted twice.
Thad Butler made a leaping interception at the Tide 2 on the first Panther possession and Andrew Freyer stepped in front of a Keystone receiver to thwart an early fourth-quarter drive.
Zach Holland also came up with a big play when he sacked Jones on fourth-and-3 from the Tide 15 on the Panthers’ second possession of the second half.
Every offensive snap but two for Keystone in the third quarter and the first three in the fourth came in Golden Tide territory, but the Panthers had nothing to show for it as Curwensville’s defense stepped up time and time again.
Keystone did miss a 20-yard field goal on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Curwensville was finally able to flip the field in the fourth after Freyer’s interception and a Mullins coffin-corner kick pinned the Panthers at their own 3.
But Keystone marched 97 yards on 11 plays, getting a 32-yard scamper from Nick Weaver three plays before Jones took it in from five yards out on third-and-goal.
Jones then hit Alex Rapp for the 2-point conversion to make it 14-7 with 4:02 left to play.
Weaver had 93 yards on 15 carries.
Curwensville then fumbled on its next possession and the Panthers were able to get two first downs and run out the clock.
Curwensville slipped to 1-4 with the loss, but Thompson says the young Tide are certainly showing improvement.
“We always look for every positive we can,” he said. “We never accept a loss as a moral victory or anything like that. But I can say that we are definitely better now than we were last week. And we’re not even the same team as we were two weeks ago.
“We are making strides. We are always looking to see how we can get better, and there is no doubt in our minds that we are way better than we were a week ago or two weeks ago. And the kids see that. “
Keystone improved to 4-1 with the victory.
Curwensville is back in action Sept. 27, hosting Coudersport.
EXTRA POINTS: Keystone rushed for 225 yards on 42 carries and totaled 308 for the game ... The Panthers had 19 first downs to the Tide’s five ... Curwensville won the turnover battle 4-1 ... Jones was just 6-of-16 for 83 yards, while tossing three picks ... The Tide were whistled six times for 55 yards in penalties, twice giving Keystone first downs.