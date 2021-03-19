IUP junior Paige Mikesell, who won a gold medal swimming for Clearfield High School at the PIAA championships in 2018, can now add an even bigger title to her growing resume’ — national champion.
Mikesell earned the 200 free national title at the NCAA Division II Championships Thursday evening at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Coming into the event seeded 31st, Mikesell crushed her seed time with a new IUP school record of 1:48:36, touching the wall .16 second before the runner-up. Mikesell’s seed time was 1:52.02.
The gold medal was the exclamation point for a big night for Mikesell, who also claimed a silver medal in the 100 fly, breaking her own school record in the process. Mikesell, who was seeded third in the event, swam a 53.63, finishing just .6 second behind the winner (Delta State’s Lucia Martelli).
Mikesell was also part of another school-record setting performance earlier in the night, anchoring the 200 free relay that placed eighth in a time of 1:34.14. She was joined by her sister Claire, who is a senior on the team, as well as Rachel Johnson and Iliana Oikonomou.
The Mikesell sisters’ younger brother Luke, a freshman at IUP, also competed Thursday night, placing 17th in the 200 free.
All three Mikesells will continue to compete at nationals today and Saturday.