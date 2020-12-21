PHILIPSBURG — If you have never met Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ryan Whitehead, he can be quite the towering figure at 6-7.
But the three-sport athlete is one of the nicest kids you’ll meet.
The son of Greg and Elizabeth Whitehead has played sports since he could first hold a ball.
He started playing baseball when he was 5, and picked up basketball in kindergarten before adding football in fourth grade.
He has 11 varsity letters and counts both basketball and baseball as his favorite sports because of the success he has had in both.
“I am hoping that my last baseball and basketball season are ones to remember and that I can make more great memories,” said Whitehead.
Sports run in the family. Whitehead’s older sister Chelsea Rex was a standout softball player for the Lady Mounties, and also played basketball before graduating in 2011.
Younger brother Jeremy is a junior for the Mounties and plays football, basketball and baseball as well.
His dad has volunteered as a coach for both softball, baseball and basketball and his mom is front and center as the booster club president of the basketball team.
“My role models would be my parents,” said Whitehead. “I say that because they always push my siblings and I to be the best people we can be and want us to strive for greatness. They make the best out of the situation they are given and taught me to have a positive attitude about whatever I face in life.”
Whitehead said he enjoys sports immensely.
“I like hanging out with my teammates who have become great friends and having success with them,” he said.
Whitehead was the team’s No. 1 pitcher before the pandemic hit and wiped out his baseball season last season.
He said the pandemic has taught him a powerful lesson.
“The pandemic has taught me not to take a game for granted and play each one like it’s your last one,” he said.
Whitehead said his favorite sports memory comes from his sophomore year in the playoffs.
“My sophomore year in the district semifinals game in baseball against Forest Hills, which advanced us to the district championship game,” Whitehead said. “That win gave me the school record in wins in a season as a pitcher. I was also named Progressland Player of the Year.”
Whitehead has been a two-time first team member of both the Progressland High School Baseball All-Stars and the Progressland Boys Basketball All-Stars.
Outside of sports, Whitehead enjoys hanging out with his friends, hunting, fishing and going to camp.
Through POHS, he is a member of the fly fishing club, letterman’s club, positive behavior task force, homecoming court and yearbook committee.
After graduation, Whitehead hopes to become an electrical journeyman lineman in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.