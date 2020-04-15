PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Samantha Bainey is no stranger to hard work. It’s a trait she has learned from her mom.
Bainey, the daughter of Jeff and and Connie Bainey, participates in cross country, basketball and track and field.
She’s a four-time letterwinner and three-time Mountain League all-star in cross country and a three-time letterwinner in basketball. She would’ve picked up her fourth letter in track and field had the season not been cut short.
Bainey has played basketball for over 10 years and has participated in track and field for five years.
She said she learned the value of hard work from her mother, who had a stroke this past winter.
“My role model would have to be my mom,” Bainey said. “This year during the middle of our basketball season, my mom had a stroke which had taken her right arm, made it hard for her to walk for a little bit, and made it hard for her to talk right after it had happened.
“During her time in the rehabilitation center, she was 100% determined to get everything back to normal and worked as hard as she could to be able to get cleared to come home for my basketball senior night. She worked hard and got better every day and even got to come home earlier than expected.
“So, my mom would be my role model because I hope to always put that kind of hard work and determination into accomplishing all of my current and future goals and to never give up no matter how hard things may be at the time.”
It’s no surprise that Bainey’s favorite memory comes from her team’s Senior Night basketball game. The Lady Mounties rallied to down Curwensville, a team which beat them earlier in the year.
“My favorite game would be winning our senior night basketball game,” said Bainey. “That win meant a lot to us as a team and especially for the seniors to show what we could do.”
Bainey, who has a sister, Sarah, who participated in cross country and track and field, says that her favorite sport hands down is track.
“There are so many events to choose from and there is something for everyone to do, so nobody has to sit on the sidelines,” she said. “It is also my favorite because I get to do the things that I love to do.”
The Lady Mountie says she loves sports because of the family-like atmosphere.
“What I like best about playing sports is the team aspect of them,” she said. “Having the team is like having another family who helps and supports you. I also love being able to compete and work hard to make my family and my coaches proud.”
Outside of sports, Bainey particpates in marching band, football band, symphonic band, chorus, select chorus, county band, county chorus, prom committee, Tri-M Music Honors Society, National Honor Society and Game Changers Sports Ministry.
Bainey was the drum major for the marching band for the past three years.
She said balancing school, sports and activities is easy when it involves things you care about.
“It is not very hard to balance time between activities, sports and school,” she said. “I have found that if you love doing the things you are involved in enough, then you can always find time to do or be a part of them.”
Bainey said she is sad to see the school year and spring sports seasons get cancelled.
“The closings and cancelations really shocked me,” she said. “It was especially sad that the spring sports were canceled because I was hoping to make a lot of personal records in track and could have possibly made it to states this year. It is also different because I will not be able to get my 4th letter for track due to the cancellation of the season.”
Bainey plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall to major in criminology and pre-law.
She is also hoping to participate in cross county and track and field at the school.