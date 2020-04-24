PHILIPSBURG — Despite her small stature, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kylie Adams is one powerful young lady.
She’s been a pitcher for the softball team since her freshman year and has three letters in the sport she began in third grade. Adams also played volleyball from fifth-11th grade and lettered in golf her senior year.
But, the daughter of Joe and Trudie Adams said her heart lies with softball.
“Softball is my favorite sport because I have spent countless hours practicing, and it has been my life for 10 years,” she said.
Her many role models come from the sport as well.
“I have many role models, and some include Shawn Herncane, Denny Shannon, Dave Stodart, and Ali Stinson,” Adams said. “All of these people have had a huge impact of my life and believed in me when I didn’t even believe in myself. They always pushed me to be the best I could be and were always there to support me in both sports and in life.”
Adams was dealt a bump in life her freshman year, when she was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain and stiffness.
“This has made things more challenging for me and some days were worse than others, but I am the kind of person to push through pain,” Adams said. “I tried my absolute best to not let this effect how hard I worked.”
Adams said her favorite sports memory came in her sophomore year when Philipsburg-Osceola won a state title in softball.
“The state championship game my sophomore year has to be my favorite because it was such an exciting experience,” she said. “I loved seeing how many people supported our softball team and winning such a big game with my amazing teammates and coaches.”
She said sports have been an outlet for her.
“I enjoy competing and love to show people how much hard work I’ve put into the game,” said Adams. “I also love all of the close friendships I have made with both the people I have competed with and against.”
Outside of sports, Adams is involved in Student Council, Key Club, National Honor Society, fly fishing, Letter Winners and prom committee.
The senior also helps younger girls learn how to pitch and plays on a travel softball team, which she has been a part of for the last nine years.
She said balancing all of her activities and school can be difficult.
“For me personally, I found it a little challenging to balance both sports and my school work all at the same time,” Adams said. “This was hard for me because I have a hard time focusing on more than one thing at a time. But, I believe as the years went on being apart of all of these clubs and sports have really helped me learn how to manage my time and the importance of balance.”
Adams said she was disappointed that the softball season was cancelled.
“School closing was definitely a necessity for everyone’s safety,” she said. “The closings have affected a lot in my life especially with sports. It’s very upsetting to see all of the senior athletes losing their last season of sports I definitely know it’s been a rough experience for me. I know that it was for the best to keep everyone safe it’s just not how I imagined senior year to be.”
Adams, who has an older brother Noah that participated in soccer at P-O and is now in the United States Navy, plans to attend Penn State Altoona this fall to major in nursing. After she earns her BSN, she’d like to further her education and become a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner and possibly specialize in cardiology.