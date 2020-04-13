PHILIPSBURG — It’s not hard to find Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kyleigh Kennedy on the court.
She’s the one slamming the volleyball back in people’s faces at 100 mph or ripping down rebounds easily from other players.
Kennedy is a force to be reckoned with — on and off the field.
The Mountie senior started playing basketball in third grade. She has earned four letters in the sport and was recently named to the Progressland High School Girls Basketball All-Stars first team.
Kennedy started playing volleyball in eighth grade. She also has four letters in that sport and was a Progressland first teamer this past season for the second time.
The Mountie added track and field to her resume in 11th grade and lettered last year, winning the shot put event in several meets.
Kennedy says she doesn’t have a favorite sport.
“I love playing them all,” she said. “They have all had a great impact on me as a person.”
The only child of Dan Kennedy and Krista Conklin said she enjoys sports for giving her a sense of family.
“I love playing sports and creating new families with each of my teams,” she said. And I love all of the memories I’ve created with each of my teams!”
She said her favorite sports memory comes from her newest sport — track and field.
“My favorite memory was breaking the school record for shot put my first year in track. The record has been the same girl for a long time, and I broke it just by doing what I love and devoting my time to becoming the best thrower I could be.”
Kennedy said her role model is her aunt Kim Conklin.
“She has always been there to help with everything and she pushes me to be the best,” Kennedy said. “She always did sports in school and I always tried to be just like her and I still do!”
The three-sport athlete is also involved with Student Council, Key Club, Acadec, chorus and Queen of Hearts.
She said while time management is tough, she has been able to find balance.
“Some days it can be tough but you just have to push through the tough days and the hard work to get a good reward,” she said.
Kennedy is sad her teammates will miss out on their Spring seasons, but for her, it wouldn’t have mattered.
The senior tore her ACL in one of her last games of the basketball season.
“It is hard and it doesn’t affect me really that much with no spring sports this year because I recently tore my ACL during a basketball game, so even if COVID-19 wouldn’t have taken my senior track season, my ACL injury did.”
Kennedy is planning to attend Clarion University to major in early education and special education. She also plans to play a sport in college, but is still unsure which one.
“I love little kids and I hope that one day after I graduate college I can become a coach for little girls so they can enjoy sports as much as I do,” said Kennedy.