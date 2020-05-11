PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ky Bender has been playing golf since he was 11.
The son of Rian Bender and Ryan Bender is a four-time letterwinner in the sport and the reigning District 6 champion.
For those who know Bender, his success is something he has worked hard at.
The Mountie senior says he likes playing sports because it’s something to fill up his day.
“I like playing sports because they fill up any extra time that I have,” said Bender. “I also like the aspect of meeting and creating friendships with fellow athletes.”
Bender says golf became his favorite sport as soon as he was introduced to it.
“It’s my favorite because of the difficulty and camaraderie that comes along with it,” he said. “Every course is different and requires a different approach which makes it exciting.”
Bender said his greatest accomplishment was winning the District 6 Class AA Individual Championship at Scotch Valley Country Club in October.
He had an eagle on the par 5, hole No. 14 and finished with a round of 77, just one shot ahead of his teammate Chad Frank.
The Mounties also won the team title on the same day and qualified for the PIAA Team Tournament, finishing fifth.
Bender is involved in National Honors Society and Mountie Mentors.
In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and playing golf.
The Mountie is the oldest of five, with siblings Kinley, Jacob, Ellery and Grayson.
He said he looks to PGA phenom Rory McIlroy as his role model.
“He’s my role model because not only was he the PGA player of the year last year but he is my swing model and a great member of the golfing community,” Bender said.
Bender said that he enjoys balancing all of his activities with school.
“I did not find it difficult to balance school and sports at all, I have discovered that all sports do is fill in my free time with an activity I enjoy,” he said.
Bender said while he doesn’t play a spring sport, the closing of school has affected him being able to play golf at the local courses, which were finally able to open last week.
Bender plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown to major in mechanical engineering.
He will also play golf for the Panthers.