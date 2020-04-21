PHILIPSBURG — Kaleb Richardson doesn’t back down from hard work.
The Mountie senior is a two-sport athlete who has participated in basketball and track and field at the school.
He’s been involved with basketball since elementary school, participating in the Little Dribblers program. Richardson finished his career with three letters in basketball and was named the 2018 Most Improved Player and the 2020 Frank Pipik Hustle and Determination Award.
The only son of Erika Richardson, he has also been involved with track and field since elementary school. He started competing in seventh grade and earned three varsity letters there as well.
He was hoping for a fourth, but the coronavirus pandemic ended the spring season before it ever really started.
“I’m not the biggest fan of it, because I don’t get to have my senior track season or play in the senior all-star basketball game,” said Richardson. “But it had to be done or the virus won’t slow down.”
Richardson said he got involved with sports because it was fun.
“What I like best about sports is building a connection with my teammates and having fun,” he said. “Working hard and having fun is what high school sports are all about.”
Richardson is no stranger to hard work. He has practiced the last three years to continue to get better at both sports he played, including his favorite — track.
“My favorite sport is track,” he said. “I’ve gotten the privilege to get better at my events each year and have participated in districts every year I’ve done track.”
However, Richardson’s favorite game memory comes from basketball. The game was the team’s first back in the District 6 playoffs in 11 years. He had eight points in that game.
“The atmosphere was electric and even though we didn’t win, I had fun sharing the court with my brothers in playoffs to end my basketball career,” he said.
Richardson’s drive to continue to improve on himself is reflected in his role model — swimmer Michael Phelps.
“He’s an amazing athlete and works harder than anyone to achieve his goals,” said Richardson. “He’s also got 23 gold medals from the Olympics. Whether it be outside or inside of sports, I’ve wanted to work my hardest no matter what.”
Richardson is also involved in several other clubs at the school, including Key Club, National Honor Society, Mountie Mentors and is a Thirst Project Ambassador. He is also a volunteer coach through the Little Dribblers program.
While he said sometimes it’s been hard juggling so many activities, he’s managed to balance a heavy school schedule with sports and other activities.
After graduation, Richardson plans to study digital arts and design at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. He also hopes to play some form of intramural basketball in college.