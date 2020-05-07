PHILIPSBURG — A lot of cross country runners also participate in track and field. That was the case for Philipsburg-Osceola’s Hannah Wildman.
The daughter of Renee Wildman and Dave Wildman has participated in both sports since her sophomore year. She has three letters in cross country and would’ve been in line for her third in track and field had the season not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wildman, who has a brother T.J., says that cross country is her favorite sport.
“I enjoy running the races through the woods,” she said. “The team is very close and supportive of each other which has created lasting memories.”
She said not only does she love that closeness, but she also likes being able to contribute.
“My favorite part about playing sports is the ability to contribute to the team and having a support system on and off the course,” Wildman said. “Playing sports has been a great way for me to get involved in activities and to run alongside friends and supportive coaches.”
She said one of her favorite memories doesn’t involve the actual competition, but the events leading up to it.
“One of my favorite cross-country memories is before every cross country race the team would gather in a circle and sing Sweet Caroline,” said Wildman. “This was a great way to get pumped up for the race and to get the nerves out before running.”
Wildman also looks to a cross country figure as her role model — assistant coach Renee Lanager.
“One of the biggest role models in my life is Coach Lanager,” she said. “She bravely fought breast cancer and gave so much strength to the team. She has always been so supportive of everything I have done. Watching her fight cancer has shown me that even when times are tough, you just keep fighting through the pain and eventually you will win.
“Coach Lanager has taught me to always look at the positive side of unfortunate events and to give it my all. She has instilled so much strength and confidence into the team to push us to be the best that we can be.”
Wildman is also pretty competitive in the arts too. She is involved in band and chorus and has represented the school at both county and district band.
Wildman was also chosen as a member of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band that marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018.
She is also a member of the math competition team, academic decathlon, Mountie Mentors, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and Game Changers Sports Ministry.
She represents the area as the president of the YMCA Youth Committee at the Moshannon Valley YMCA.
Wildman says balancing all of her activities and school work just takes determination.
“I find it pretty easy to balance school work and sports because I want to succeed in both, so I find the time to attend practices and study or do homework,” she said.
Wildman said she is disappointed and saddened to lose her track and field season because of the pandemic.
“With the school closings and not having my final year of track and field, I am saddened that I will not be able to spend my last season with my teammates and coaches,” she said. “However, I know that whatever is ahead of me will be great.”
Wildman plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in secondary mathematics education. She won’t participate in sports in college, but plans to continue to run to stay active and for fun.