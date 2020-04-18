The 2010s was a tough decade for Progressland girls basketball teams.
None of the teams had a winning record in the decade and the group only produced a combined mark of 2-22 in the postseason with Curwensville and West Branch each winning one opening round game in their respective districts.
The Lady Warriors had the most wins in the decade with 86, narrowly topping Clearfield (85) and Philipsburg-Osceola (83). The Lady Bison and Lady Mounties tied for the most postseason appearances with five each.
Curwensville achieved the best single-season record of the decade with a 17-7 mark in the 2014-15 campaign and won 15 games the season before to easily put together the best two-year stretch among Progressland teams.
Rusty McCracken coached the Lady Tide in those two seasons, winning Coach of the Year honors in both. Clearfield’s Joey Castagnolo (09-10 and 11-12), West Branch’s Dan Socash (12-13 and 15-16) and Moshannon Valley’s Mary Jo Kitko (17-18 and 18-19) joined McCracken as two-time winners of the award in the 2010s.
While the area was limited in team success, there was no shortage of individual standouts.
And none stood out more than Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington, who ended her remarkable four-year varsity career as Centre County’s all-time leading scorer.
A four-time Progressland first-team all-star and three-time Player of the Year, Herrington ended her storied career with 2,331 points. That total is second all-time on the Progressland career scoring list to DuBois Central Catholic player and Clearfield native Sheana Mosch, who finished her illustrious high school career with 3,066.
Herrington took down the Centre County scoring record, previously held by Penns Valley’s Dana McDonald, late in her senior season in a game against the Lady Rams.
She poured in a career-high and P-O single-season record 51 points against Central Mountain in the 2018-19 opener. It was one of nine times in her career she eclipsed the 40-point mark. She topped 30 in 37 contests.
Herrington was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writer’s All-State Class AAA first team in her junior and senior seasons and was a second teamer as a sophomore. She was also a two-time Mountain League MVP and three-time first-team selection.
Here is a look at the other members of the All-Decade Team for the 2010s:
Ciara Strickland, Curwensville: A 2015 graduate, Strickland was one of three players to earn multiple Progressland Player of the Year Awards in the 2010s and was instrumental in the Lady Tide’s 32-15 run her final two varsity seasons.
A three-time first team selection and two-time Player of the Year, Strickland crossed the 1,000-point barrier in the first game of her senior season after pouring in a career-high and program record 39 points in a win over Moshannon Valley. She had 999 points coming into the season. She went on to net 526 points (a 21.9 average), which is second only to 2006-07 Player of the Year Danielle Struble, who has the Lady Tide single-season record of 547.
Strickland led Progressland in points, 3-pointers and free throw percentage her senior season. She averaged nearly four steals and three assists per game during the final three seasons of her varsity career and is the Lady Tide’s all-time leading scorer with 1,525 points.
Breanna Peters, Clearfield: The last of the multiple Player of the Year award winners from the 2010s, Peters helped lead the Lady Bison to a decade-best-for-the-program 15-8 record in her junior season, averaging 15.3 points and ripping down 10.9 boards per contest, despite sharing the paint with Dakota Farmery, who averaged 14 rebounds per game.
A two-time Player of the Year and three-time first teamer, Peters averaged 15.2 points as a junior and 10.8 as a sophomore and her consistent rebounding landed her on the top of the all-time Lady Bison list in that category with 765, which was 51 more than Farmery.
She fell a little short of the 1,000-point mark, but her 946 points puts her in seventh place on the Lady Bison’s all-time list.
Haylee Hayward, Philipsburg-Osceola: The 2015-16 Progressand Player of the Year had a remarkable senior season in which she was at or near the top of the leaderboards in nearly every statistical category. Hayward was second in assists with 4.6 per game and she was third in rebounding with 9.3 boards per game despite playing point guard.
She was also among the area leaders in 3-pointers with 30 and topped the area in free throw percentage with an accuracy rate of 73.4 percent on the way to a Progressland-best 16.8 points per contest.
While her senior season was off the charts, Hayward was at the top of her game for much of her varsity career, making the Progressland first team three times. She fell just short of the 1,000-point mark, scoring 974 in her career.
Morgan Biddle, Glendale: The Lady Viking standout led Glendale to a decade-best 16-7 record for the program during the 2010-11 season, winning Player of the Year honors along the way. The 2011 graduate was also a first team selection in 2009-10 as a junior.
In 2010-11, Biddle hit nearly 50 percent of her shots, averaged 18.8 points per contest and went over the 1,000-point mark with a single-game school record 45 points in a win over Harmony. She added 311 boards, 50 blocks and 84 steals to help her climb the leaderboards in program history.
Biddle is fourth all-time in scoring for the Lady Vikings with 1,018 points. She was tops in rebounds when she graduated and still sits second to Kelli McGarvey with 713. Biddle is the career leader in blocks with 197 and third in steals with 178. She is also in the Top 10 in assists.
Alayna Ryan, Clearfield: A three-time first-team all star, Ryan (a 2019 grad) finished her career with 1,165 points, good for fourth in the history of the Clearfield program. She was the first Lady Bison to hit the milestone in 19 years and did it on the heels of a stellar senior season.
After averaging 14.4 and 14.5 points per game the prior two years, Ryan averaged 20.5 as a senior, netting a career-high 37 against Herrington and the Lady Mounties early in the season and pouring in 28 during her 1,000-point hitting milestone night against Huntingdon.
And while Ryan was an offensive threat, she was easily the most prolific point guard on both ends of the floor during her varsity career, leading the area in assists per game (5.3, 6,1, 3.8) for three seasons and in steals (4.5 and 5.8) per game during her sophomore and senior seasons.
Emma Kitko, Moshannon Valley: A two-time first teamer, Kitko (‘19) was a big reason for the resurgence of the Damsel program in the latter part of the decade, leading the team to back-to-back MVL titles and the first winning record (14-9) since the 2008-09 campaign.
Kitko became the fifth Damsel in school history to hit the 1,000-point mark and ended her career with 1,156 points, second only to Ali Stodart (1,425) on the all-time list.
Among the area leaders in 3-pointers in each of her final three varsity seasons, she connected on 164 in her four-year career.
Kitko trailed only Herrington in the area in 3-pointers her final two seasons and led the area in free throw shooting as a junior (83 percent) and was among the leaders her senior season (79 percent). She was also in the Top five in steals and assists in her final two seasons.
Madi Weber, Curwensville: Yet another 2019 graduate to make the team of the decade, Weber ended her stellar career second to only Strickland on the Lady Tide’s all-time list with 1,309 points.
During her senior season, she scored in double figures in her final 21 games, going for at least 20 in 12 of those contests. Her 20.8 points per game were second only to Herrington that season.
A two-time Progressland first teamer, Weber was named the Mo Valley League MVP as a junior, and again was second to just Herrington in scoring (17.4). She was also among the leaders in rebounds (7.5 per game) and steals (3.3) as a senior and was also a threat from behind the arc. She was eighth in the area as a junior and fifth-best as a senior.
Abby Showers, Philipsburg-Osceola: A two-time Progressland first teamer, Showers was second in scoring to Strickland during both of the Lady Tide standouts POTY seasons. As a senior during the 2014-15 campaign, Showers averaged 19.1 points (second), pulled down 6.7 rebounds (sixth), hit 1.5 treys (fourth) per game and knocked down 65.6 percent of her free throws (fourth), all in the Top 6 in the area.
Her junior season was equally as impressive as she averaged 15.1 points oer game, while pulling down a team-high 157 rebounds and adding 127 steals and 118 assists to once again have her atop the leaderboards.
Also a second-team Progressland selection as a sophomore, Showers ended her career with 1,215 points and currently sits sixth on the Lady Mounties’ all-time scoring list.
Alyson Leyo, Harmony: Only her senior season was played in the 2010s, but Leyo was a three-time Progressland Player of the Year, including her senior year in which she became Harmony’s all-time leading scorer with 1,654 points. She hit the mark in her final varsity game, netting 28 points against Clearfield.
In her senior season, she was only held under 15 points on three occasions.
A double-double machine, Leyo netted at least 20 in 13 games and averaged 14.3 rebounds her senior year. She also added 85 blocked shots and 82 steals, averaging over 4 per game in both categories.