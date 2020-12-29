PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Cece Hite is one busy lady.
She participates in softball, volleyball, competitive cheer and varsity cheerleading, while also holding down a spot in the student government and as a member of the National Honor Society.
The daughter of Tom and Carole Hite has been playing softball since third grade and joined club volleyball at the age of 11. She’s been a cheerleader since she was in kindergarten.
Hite, who has a younger brother Nolan that plays soccer and participates in track, was also a pole vaulter on the track team her freshman year. She has a total of seven letters from the sports she has played.
“I enjoy all my sports, but think volleyball is my favorite because of the fast paced intense games and the excitement when we score or win,” said Hite. “Playing volleyball has taught me how to accept change and become a more diverse player while never giving up. I’m sure I’ll be able to use those lessons throughout my life.”
Hite was the lone senior on the Lady Mountie volleyball team that reached the PIAA Class AA title game against Trinity in November.
“One of my favorite memories, of course, was playing in the PIAA volleyball championships,” said Hite. “It was like a dream came true. Nobody thought we would even get our entire season in, and against so many odds, P-O volleyball made it. Although we ended up as the runner-up team, it was an amazing experience, but bittersweet because I knew it would be the last game I would play with my team.”
Hite said she enjoys participating in sports for several reasons.
“Playing sports has given me the opportunity to make life long friendships, memories and time management skills,” she said.
Two of those friendships she made happen to also be ladies she considers her role models in former teammates Jadyn Eckberg and Kam Harris.
“They were great athletes and more importantly super teammates and leaders,” Hite said. “Jadyn lead her team with grace at the end of her senior year despite having an injury and Kam was a multi-sport standout who was always kind and helpful to her younger teammates.”
Hite said she was especially grateful to be able to end her volleyball season without any postponements or cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She did, however, miss a few playoff games due to a precautionary quarantine.
“Playing sports during the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed me forever.” she said. “Last year our softball season was ended and my heart broke for our seniors. They will never get that back. This year, we missed the volleyball and cheer camps and practices and then it was strange to play with no fans in the stands. But at least we were playing.
“Then, just as we were beginning our playoff season in volleyball I got notice that I had to quarantine because of a COVID exposure. It was terrible missing those playoff games and having to watch. I would have done anything to just be able to be on the sidelines cheering the team on, but I had to watch at home. Coach (Dave) Eckberg and my teammates were so supportive and understanding.
“The girls brought my senior poster to the games and made me feel like I was still there. I can’t tell you how happy that made me feel. Because this team was so talented and never gave in, I was able to be a part of the last two games. I’m sure that this team has an even brighter future ahead because not only are they good players, they are good people and good teammates.”
Outside of sports and school, Hite likes to hang out with her friends and go shopping.
She was also a gymnast at Nittany Gymnastics and placed at regionals her final year.
After graduation, Hite plans to attend either Clarion University or the University of Pittsburgh to major in nursing. She plans to work in public health.