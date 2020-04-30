PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Adria Lewis says sports have always been a part of her life.
The daughter of Jessica and Michael Lewis has been playing softball since the age of 8 and volleyball since she was 11.
She was a three-time letterwinner in volleyball and would have been looking at being a four-time letterwinner in softball had the spring season not been cut short.
“I mean, you’ll never know if the government’s reaction was an overreaction or not, but personally I think they made the decisions to close schools and cancel sports were made prematurely,” she said. “It’s disheartening to have the season I’ve been looking forward to ripped away from me, especially because I know I won’t have another one.”
Lewis, who has a younger brother, Brady who is in ninth grade, said she loves softball the most.
“I love that there are both team and individual aspects, and the feel of the dirt on my hands and sun on my face,” she said.
Lewis said that her greatest moment came during her sophomore year when the P-O softball team won its second-ever state title.
The Lady Mountie senior started at DP in the title game.
“Winning the state championship my sophomore year was super cool and a once in a lifetime experience,” she said.
Lewis cites the friendships she has made as one of the main reasons she plays sports.
“The competition and the bonds with each of my teammates are what I like best,” she said.
Lewis looks to one of those teammates as her role model.
“I’ve looked up to many different athletes on the softball team, but I looked up to Kam Harris as a leader for about as long as I can remember,” said Lewis.
Outside of school, Lewis plays on the D6 Destroyers travel softball team in the summers.
She said balancing sports and school have always come easy to her.
“Sports have always been a part of my life so I don’t really know what it’s like to not balance sports with school,” she said.
After graduation, Lewis plans to attend Bloomsburg University as a biology-pre med major.
She may also play softball.