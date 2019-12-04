PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team went 10-7 last season in dual meets and had a strong finish to the season, placing sixth in the District 6 class 2A Tournament and getting a pair of athletes through to states.
PIAA qualifiers Chase Chapman and Hunter Weitoish return for the Mounties, but P-O lost eight wrestlers to graduation in co-captains Tristan Beauseigneur and Matt Shimmel as well as Jimmy Bryan, Braedon Butler, Landon McDonald, Quinten Moslak, Kalob Sperling and Dylan Yastro, leaving some holes to fill in the lineup and a void in the leadership department.
“If there’s one word that could be used to sum up last year’s graduates, it would be leadership,” P-O head coach Brad Pataky said. “Leadership is a key component among any great team regardless of skill level, talent, or numbers. Our graduates demonstrated a large amount of leadership.
“Replacing leadership roles is always a difficult task, but the best teams always find a way to develop influence among the group. We are thankful to have a solid handful of individuals (both experienced and newcomers) this season who also carry leadership potential.”
Joining Chapman (senior) and Weitoish (junior) as returning letterwinners are seniors Tyler Anderson, Nick Bryan, Alex Dunkelberger and Gabe Dunkelberger, junior Parker Moore and sophomores Nick Coudriet and Austin Foster.
“Our returning letterwinners bring a ranging amount of experience to our team as a whole,” Pataky said.
The nine letterwinners are joined by eight more wrestlers that will combine to fill all but one weight class this season.
The Mounties will not have a 106-pounder, but should be able to fill the rest of the lineup on most nights, barring illness or injury.
Coudriet is back at 113 where he went 18-12 as a freshman. Sophomore Scott Frantz could also see time at 113 or 120.
Letterwinners Bryan (120-126), Foster (126-132) and Gabe Dunkelberger (132-138) are all in the mix in the upper lightweights, while Chapman will fill the spot at either 138 or 145.
Chapman had a big junior season, finishing with a record of 27-9 while taking third in the D-6 Tournament and second in Southwest Regionals along the way.
Sophomore Luke Hughes is also in the mix at 145.
Letterwinners Alex Dunkelberger and Weitoish, along with sophomore Dominic Shaw are looking at the 152 and 160 weight classes. Sophomore James Richtscheit is also at 160.
Weitoish earned a fourth-place finish at the D-6 tournament at 152 and was fifth at regionals. He was 2-2 at PIAAs and ended his sophomore campaign with 30 wins.
Alex Dunkelberger and junior Cody Beauseigneur are in the mix at 170 with Moore and senior Ben Speed filling the 182 and 195 spots.
Freshman Nick Twoey will see time at 220 or 285, while Anderson and sophomore Chase Klinger are also at 285.
While several wrestlers are looking to make some noise in the postseason again this year and the Mounties are hoping for another successful dual meet season, Pataky says the No. 1 goal for P-O is to maximize its effort and attitude at all times.
“Our team goals are very similar to last year,” he said. “Our team is focused on bringing a best effort to every competition while doing so with a positive attitude. These two factors create the foundation of our program.
“While we understand the outcome of a match is not something we 100 percent control, we can focus on the two things that will help us become successful which are giving our best effort every second of every match and having a good attitude regardless of the outcome.
“Another goal of ours is to continue to develop our mindset. Many matches are won or lost before stepping on the mat. Wrestling is 90 percent mindset and 10 percent physical.”
Joining Pataky on the coaching staff this year are Chad Dubin, Jake Krupa, Tim McCamley, Jared Ricotta, Jeremy Weller, Cory Wood and Brad Wood.
P-O opens its season this evening at Hollidaysburg.
Roster
Seniors
*Tyler Anderson, *Nick Bryan, *Chase Chapman, *Alex Dunkelberger, *Gabe Dunkelberger, Ben Speed.
Juniors
*Cody Beauseigneur, Parker Moore, *Hunter Weitoish.
Sophomores
*Nick Coudriet, *Austin Foster, Scott Frantz, Luke Hughes, Chase Klinger, James Richtscheit, Dominic Shaw.
Freshmen
Nick Twoey
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
6—at Hollidaysburg. 12—Huntingdon. 17—at DuBois. 19—Altoona. 28/29—at Conestoga Valley Tournament, 10 a.m.
January
4—Mountaineer Tournament, 9 a.m. 9—at Bald Eagle aREA. 11—at Husky Team Duals, 9 a.m. 16—at Central. 21—Tyrone. 24—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 12:30 p.m. 25—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 9 a.m. 30—at Clearfield.
February
4—at Penns Valley. 6—Bellefonte. 14/15—at District 6 Tournament, TBA.
Matches begin at 7 p.m, unless noted