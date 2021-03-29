PHILIPSBURG — Coming into the 2020 season, then first-year head coach Steve Frank was quite excited as he took over the reins of the Philipsburg-Osceola softball team from legendary program head Jim Gonder, who retired following the 2019 campaign. Frank was also a long-time assistant under Gonder.
The Lady Mounties had seven letterwinners, including a trio of seniors who were ready to make their mark on the program.
Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed Frank of his first varsity season at the helm and several Lady Mounties their last as players.
“Last season was taken away from us by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frank said. “Our team was loaded and led by our three seniors. We had two solid pitchers in Kylie Adams and Roselyn Weaver, and an equally solid catcher in Adria Lewis. I felt bad for those seniors, especially Kylie Adams. In previous years, Kylie was a back-up pitcher and 2020 was her year to shine.”
Now Frank and the Lady Mounties will place their trust in four returning leterwinners to lead what is now a bit of an inexperienced squad at the varsity level.
“This season we have four returning letterwinners in seniors Jordan McDonald, Hannah Minarchick, and Madison Kephart, and junior London Cutler,” Frank said. “The coaching staff is really leaning on them for leadership, and their teammates are looking to them for guidance.”
Three of those girls have locked down starting positions with Cutler (second base) and McDonald (shortstop) providing experience in the middle infield and Minarchick covering left field, where she spent some time as a sophomore. Kephart is currently making her way back from injury.
In fact, the Lady Mounties have suffered several injuries that have thrown a wrench in the starting lineup.
Because of the injury bug, Frank says that starting spots are still being competed for, but he does have a tentative starting lineup that includes senior Megan Simpson at first base, sophomores Mykenna Bryan and Emily Herr at third base and catcher, respectively, and junior Paige Jarrett in centerfield and sophomore Abby Vaux in right field.
That group should provide the Lady Mounties with plenty of ways to score runs, according to Frank.
“Our offense has a mixture of power and speed,” he said. “We are looking to hit all the way from 1 through 9.
The Lady Mounties have three arms in Vaux, junior Karissa Taylor and freshman Daisy Wayland, but none of them have thrown a varsity inning and that could mean that all three girls their turn.
“I think they will probably all pitch some unless someone takes the job and runs with it,” Frank said.
While an inexperienced pitching staff and injury-riddled roster could make for some growing pains, the Lady Mounties are still hoping to achieve some big goals.
“Our main goal for this season is to carry on the Mountie softball program’s winning tradition,” Frank said. “We also hope to win the Mountain League and be one of the top 2 teams in District 6.”
The Lady Mounties have a tough opening to the season as they’ll play a pair of 2019 PIAA class 3A semifinalists in their first two games. P-O visits Clearfield today and is scheduled to travel to Bald Eagle Area Thursday.
Roster
Seniors
Emily Greenawalt, Sami Hardy, Cece Hite, *Madison Kephart, Abby Lonjin, *Jordan McDonald, *Hannah Minarchick, Megan Simpson.
Juniors
Kaelynn Conklin, *London Cutler, Paige Jarrett, Karissa Taylor.
Sophomores
Mykenna Bryan, Emily Herr, Lillian Maxim, Autumn Rickets, Reagan Thorp, Abby Vaux, Jocey Williams.
Freshmen
Zoey Bryan, Madeline Bainey, Chloe Matson, Daisy Wayland.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
30—at Clearfield.
April
1—at Bald Eagle Area. 5—Tyrone. 8—Huntingdon. 9—at Chestnut Ridge. 13—at Penns Valley. 16—at Bellefonte. 19—Central. 22—Clearfield. 27—Bald Eagle Area. 30—at Tyrone.
May
3—at Huntingdon. 6—Penns Valley. 10—Chestnut Ridge. 11—Bellefonte. 14—at Central. 17—at Punxsutawney.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m.