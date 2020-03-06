HERSHEY — They did it in different ways, but Philipsburg-Osceola’s trio of state qualifiers all found a way to reach the medal rounds for the first time Friday at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
Senior Chase Champman (138 pounds) won two consolation bouts in the morning session to fulfill his dream of winning a state medal, while juniors Hunter Weitoish (160) and Parker Moore (195) bounced back from quarterfinal losses to win to secure their state hardware.
And, even their victories in the blood round were polar opposites, as Weitoish won in reasonably comfortable fashion while Moore staged an improbable third-period comeback before getting a fall in overtime to advance. That win helped propel Moore into the fifth-place match.
Chapman (32-14), who went 1-1 Thursday, made it three straight consy wins Friday morning into the early afternoon.
The Mountie opened his day with a dramatic win of his own, as he pinned Mifflinburg’s Clayton Read (32-12) in overtime in 5:16. The duo traded escapes in the second and third periods before Chapman got the quick takedown in OT and promptly stuck Reed.
Chapman then used a strong third period in his third round consy bout to upend Saucon Valley freshman Jacob Jones (42-8) 5-2 to advance to the medal rounds in the evening.
Jones opened the scoring with a second-period takedown, but the Mountie pulled even by period’s end on a stalling point and an escape. Jones then let Chapman up from the bottom to start the third, and the Mountie sealed his win on a takedown with 1:14 remaining before riding out Jones into the medal rounds.
The Mountie’s run in the consy bracket ended there though, as he dropped a close 6-4 decision to St. Joseph Academy junior Zack Witmer in the consolation quarterfinals. Witmer sealed the win with three nearfall points from the top position early in the third period.
The loss dropped Chapman into today’s seventh-place bout against Biglerville’s Blake Showers, who beat the Mountie 10-6 in a pigtail bout to open states Thursday.
Weitoish (33-8) had a tough start to his day, as defending state champ Andrew Cerniglia of Notre Dame-Green Pond tech falled the Mountie 16-0 in 3:52. Weitoish quickly shook off the loss though, as he knocked off Bellwood-Antis junior Alex Taylor (33-10), 8-4. to secure his first PIAA medal.
Taylor jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one period, but Weitoish countered with a takedown in the second to go up 3-2. The pair then traded reversals in the third before the Mountie put the match away with an escape, and later, a takedown with 26 seconds remaining.
The Mountie came back Friday night and suffered a heartbreaking 6-4 loss to St. Joseph’s Keegan Rothrock when Rothrock reversed the Mountie with 27 seconds remaining in their consy quarterfinal matchup.
The loss dropped Weitoish into the seventh-place bout, where he faces Montoursville’s Isaac Cory (41-12) this afternoon.
As for Moore (36-8), the Mountie was pinned in 58 seconds in the quarterfinals by Mahoney senior Danny Lawrence, who entered states ranked No. 3.
Moore bounced back with a wild win against Conneaut Area junior Trevor Tursky (35-8) in the blood round at 195. It looked like Moore’s stay at states was over as he trailed 7-1 entering the third period.
Tursky pushed that lead to 9-2 early in the third before the Mountie escaped and scored a takedown his own to make it 9-5.
He then let Tursky up in search of a big move, and got it in the closing moment as he took Tursky to his back for a five-point move to knot things at 10-10 to force overtime.
Moore finished off the comeback win in the extra session as he put Tursky on his back in the final 10 seconds and pinned him in 5:53 to reach the medal rounds in resounding fashion.
Moore was far from done on the day though, as he pinned McGuffey’s Garrett Boone from the top position 27 seconds into the second period of their consy quarterfinal bout. The Mountie trailed 2-0 at the time.
His run in the consy bracket ended there though, as Newport senior Ethan Rode pinned Moore in 2:41 while leading 4-2 to secure a spot in the bronze medal match.
Moore’s first state medal will either be a fifth or sixth-place one. He will battle Union City senior Marshall Van Tassel in that place match this afternoon.