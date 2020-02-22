INDIANA — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore became the team’s first regional champion at the Southwest AA Regional Tournament in Indiana on Saturday.
The Mounties, which dropped to AA last year, did not have a regional champ in 2019.
But Moore showed out in a big way on Saturday, downing overall number one seed Tanner Dluhos of Westmont-Hilltop 7-1 in the 195-pound finals. ]
“We are elated for Parker and proud of him,” said P-O head coach Brad Pataky.
“The amount of time and work he has put in over the past year is paying off. He is a role model for our younger wrestlers and will only continue to get better.”
Moore and Dluhos did not meet at the District 6 tournament since they were in opposite halves of the bracket.
Moore fell to Glendale’s Seth Dudurich in the semis 11-9. Dluhos pinned Dudurich in the finals in 4:43.
But Moore didn’t suffer the same fate on Saturday night.
Dluhos took a 1-0 lead just 10 seconds into the second period with an escape after choosing down.
Moore started the third period down. He worked an escape with 49 seconds left in the period.
And that’s when he made his move. Moore got a takedown 20 seconds later and earned three nearfall points with six seconds left to win 7-1.
“Parker wrestled very poised and controlled during every match which is a very good attribute to have as a competitor,” Pataky said.
It’s been quite the year for the Mountie junior, who went 8-15 last season. Moore also finished third at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament in January.
He finished fourth at the Conestoga Valley Tournament.
Moore garnered a third-place finish at districts and is now 33-6 on the season.
The Mounties also qualified Chase Chapman (138) and Hunter Weitoish (160) for the PIAA Tournament in two weeks in Hershey.
Weitoish finished third after dropping into the consolations with a loss to two-time defending state champ Thayne Lawrence in the semis.
He bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Bellwood-Antis’ Alex Taylor in the third-place match. Weitoish earned three nearfall points in the second after putting Taylor on his back in the second period.
The Mountie grappler added a third-period reversal with 42 seconds left in the third period to set the final at 5-0.
“Hunter demonstrated perseverance by coming back to place third after losing in the semis,” Pataky said.
Chapman fell in the quarterfinals to eventual champ Kaden Cassidy of Bedford, dropping into the consolations where he needed to win twice to secure another trip to states.
He did just that, winning 8-2 and 4-3 before falling to the fourth-round of consolations by 1-0 decision and dropping into the fifth-place match.
There he fell to Northern Bedford’s Ian Sherlock by fall in 4:45.
“Chase was able to gut out a takedown in the last few seconds of his qualifying match to qualify himself for the second year in a row,” Pataky said.
All three will now await seeding for the PIAA Tournament, which begins on March 5 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“We’re extremely proud of our wrestlers’ performance this past weekend,” said Pataky. “Each of them exhibited 100 percent effort and attitude, two core principles that our program is based around.
“Chase, Hunter, and Parker definitely earned their spots at the PIAA Championships.”