PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team got off to a slow start Monday against visiting Chestnut Ridge, falling in a 5-1 hole after two innings.
But the Lady Mounties recovered, got a clutch 3-run homer from Hannah Minarchick — her second in as many games — and rallied for a 6-5 victory at Curtis Park.
P-O also got out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth by turning an unconventional triple play before plating the winning run in the home half of the frame.
“We started off so flat,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “We just couldn’t get out of it. But we keep preaching to them that we can beat anyone on our schedule as long as everyone shows up to play that day and we string some hits together.
“This team is pretty good at forgetting mistakes and moving on. We’ve preached since Day 1 that they’re going to make mistakes. Every player, even at higher levels, makes mistakes. It’s about forgetting and moving on.”
The Lady Lions put two on the board in the top of the first off P-O starting pitcher Abby Vaux, who struggled to throw strikes in her first varsity start.
Vaux struck out the first batter she faced, but then walked the next three and was replaced in the circle by Karissa Taylor.
Ridge scored one run on a Vaux wild pitch and another on Mya Wingard’s sac bunt off Taylor.
P-O cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first when Paige Jarret’s one-out double plated Jordan McDonald, who led off with a double.
But the Lady Lions responded with three in the second.
Riley Ansell hit a one-out double after some confusion in the P-O outfield, and Zoey Dunlap reached on an infield single. Isabella Wingard followed with a sac fly in front of Lexyn Corle, who drilled a 1-2 offering from Taylor over the wall in centerfield to make it 5-1.
After allowing three runs on three hits in the second inning, Taylor settled in.
She only gave up two singles over the final five innings of play, holding the visitors scoreless the rest of the way, which allowed the Lady Mountie offense the time it needed to make a comeback.
“That was one of Karissa’s better games,” Frank said. “She pitched well against this team the first time we played them, and they’re a pretty good team.”
P-O put a run on the board in the bottom of the third on a Minarchick sacrifice fly, which plated London Cutler, who singled earlier in the inning.
After a scoreless fourth that saw the Lady Mounties strand pinch-hitter Autumn Rickets on second after she clubbed a 2-out double, P-O struck for three in the fifth.
Taylor led off with a walk, but her courtesy-runner Emily Herr was erased from the base paths when McDonald grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Cutler popped out to short for the second out, but Jarrett kept the Lady Mountie offense alive with a single — her third hit of the game.
Minarchick followed with a towering shot over the centerfield fence on the first pitch she saw from Ridge’s Dunlap, tying the game at 5-5. Minarchick also cracked a 3-run homer in P-O’s last game. That blast ended up being the game-winning hit against Penns Valley in an 8-6 victory.
“God bless Hannah,” Frank said. “It’s so good having her back (from injury).”
Mykenna Bryan doubled after Minarchick’s home run, but Dunlap got out of the inning with no further damage. Dunlap tossed all seven innings, scattering 10 hits, walking two and striking out two.
Ridge made some noise in the top of the sixth, loading the bases off Taylor, who issued walks to Ickes and Ansell and gave up a single to Dunlap.
Isabella Wingard followed with a fly out to Jarrett in centerfield. Jarrett fired the ball to catcher Jocey Williams, to try to get the Ridge runner at home, but Ickes was initially ruled safe. Williams immediately fired the ball to third baseman Bryan, who tagged out Ansell as she tried to advance on the play.
P-O then appealed to the base umpire that Ickes had left early when she tagged up on Wingard’s fly out and he agreed, calling her out to complete the triple play and keep the game tied at 5-5.
“We all saw her leave early,” Frank said. “I wasn’t sure he was going to make the call.”
The Lady Mounties plated the winning run in the home half of the sixth on a Cutler base hit. She knocked in Taylor, who reached on a one-out infield single.
Taylor then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to give P-O the season sweep over Ridge, which it defeated 7-1 on April 9.
P-O improved to 6-4 with the win.
The Lady Mounties host Bellefonte today.
Chestnut Ridge—5
I. Wingard ss 3001, Corle 2b 2212, Henderson c 3100, Giovanella 1b 3010, M. Wingard 3b 2001, Mowry cf 3000, Snider dp 2000, Ickes ph 0000, Ansell lf 1110, Dunlap p 2120. Totals: 21-5-5-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
McDonald ss 4210, Cutler 2b 4121, Jarrett cf 3131, Minarchick lf 2114, Bryan 3b 3010, Vaux p-rf 2000, Williams c 2000, Rickets ph 1010, Simpson 1b 2000, Kephart ph 1000, Taylor dp-p 2110, Herr (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 26-6-10-6.
Score by Innings
Chestnut Ridge 230 000 0—5 5 1
P-O 101 031 x—6 10 0
Errors—I. Wingard. LOB—Chestnut Ridge 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. TP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Ansell; McDonald, Jarrett, Ricketts. HR—Corle (1 on, 2nd); Minarchick (2 on, 5th). SAC—M. Wingard. SF—I. Wingard; Minarchick. HBP—Corle (by Taylor). WP—Dunlap 1; Vaux 3, Taylor 2.
Pitching
Chestnut Ridge: Dunlap—6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Vaux—1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Taylor—6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Taylor (6-4). LP—Dunlap.
Time—1:47.