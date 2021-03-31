DuBOIS — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team appeared to be on its way to a convincing victory in its season opener Tuesday at DuBois, but a late charge by the Beavers made things interesting in what turned out to be a 15-7 slugfest won by the Mounties at Showers Field.
Philipsburg sent tall righty Ryan Whitehead to the mound, and the senior dominated the Beavers through five innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out six and walking one, the first batter he faced.
Whitehead was backed by an offense that eventually pounded out 20 hits and featured five players who had three hits on the day. However, the Mounties came up just short of ending the game early when they couldn’t push a third run across in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded.
Instead, P-O took a 9-0 advantage into the bottom of the fifth, where Whitehead quickly retired the side in order in his final innings of work.
Philipsburg scored that elusive 10th run in the top of the sixth, but DuBois plated three of its own in the bottom half as the Beavers finally for their offense going against reliever TJ Wildman.
The seventh proved to be even more explosive as P-O scored five times in the top half and DuBois four times in the bottom half. Overall, the teams combined for 22 runs on 29 hits.
Nate Gustkey led the P-O attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. Teammates Parker White, Jeremy Whitehead, Jake DeSimone and Caleb Pellerite also collected three hits each, with Whitehead and Pelerite both knocking in a pair of runs.
On the other side, Chandler Ho (3-for-3) and Garrett Starr (3-for-4) each had three hits for the Beavers, with Starr ripping a three-rin double in the bottom of the seventh. Ho is now 7-for-7 at the plate in two games for DuBois.
“For the first game, I’m really happy with the way we hit the ball, especially in clutch situations,” said Mounties coach Doug Sankey. “To get a few runs in the first was big, then I think it was the fourth we got a couple with two outs.
“Nate (Gustkey) hit the ball extremely well, and the young guys really came through. Ryan and Jeremy hit the ball really well too. It seemed to be everybody today.
“I thought we ran the bases well too and played good ‘D,’ and Nate did a great job defensively (behind plate). We haven’t had a different catcher in a long time because Trey Shaw caught four years for us.”
It was all Mounties for most of the game as Ryan Whitehead silenced the DuBois bats.
Philipsburg jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first as it batted around against DuBois starter Tyler Newell.
Gustkey and DeSimone each had RBI singles in the inning, while Ryan Whitehead plated a run on a groundout.
The Mounties tacked on a run in the second when Gustkey doubled with two outs and Jeremy Whitehead followed with a run-scoring single to left.
Philipsburg added another run in the third when Pellerite scored on a double play, then pushed two more across in the fourth on singles by Ryan Whitehead and Pellerite.
Leading 7-0, the Mounties looked to put the 10-run mercy rule into play in the fifth after putting together another two-out rally.
Gustkey got things started with a two-out walk as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. Jeremy Whitehead followed with a RBI double to left-center before Ryan Whitehead and DeSimone walked to load the bases.
A single by Pellerite made it 9-0 before DuBois went to Alex Colbey on the mound. He promptly struck out pinch-hitter Tommy Stephens, an out the helped DuBois eventually extend the game.
Philipsburg made it 10-0 in the sixth when White blasted a one-out triple and scored on a Wildman sacrifice fly.
The Beavers then forced the game to go the distance when they scored three times against Wildman in the bottom of the sixth.
Ho and Karson Fields got things started with back-to-back singles with one out. Ho then swiped third and scored when the throw got down the left-field line. Starr followed with a single before both Beavers later scored on a two-out single to center by Brycen Dinkfelt.
The Mounties responded with a five-run top pf the seventh to added some extra insurance.
White had a RBI single in the inning, while Gustkey blasted a three-run homer onto the observation deck overlooking left field.
DuBois didn’t go down quietly despite trailing 15-3 at that point and scored four times in the bottom of the seventh.
Nick Farrell got things started with a one-out walk, while pinch-hitter Triston Cowan reached on an infield single when third baseman Colby Hahn couldn’t quite make the catch on a diving effort on a soft-liner.
Ho followed with a single to left to score Farrell before Fields walked to load the bases. Starr then hammered a Wildman pitch into left-center for a three-run double to make it a 15-7 game.
That ended Wildman’s day on the mound, as P-O went to White, who quickly got a pair of groundouts to end the game.
“That was the first time TJ pitched, and I don’t think he was really ready,” said Sankey. ‘That was a tough situation for a young kid to come in and get 15 warm up pitches. But, he’ll learn from that.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—15
Parker White ss-p 6331, TJ Wildman 3b-p-ss 5111, Nate Gustkey c 3434, Jeremy Whitehead lf 6232, Ryan Whitehead p-1b 4122, Jake DeSimone cf 4131, Caleb Pellerite 1b 3132, Colby Hahn 3b 1110, Gavin Emigh rf 2000, Tommy Stephens ph 1000, Nick Coudriet 2b 5110. Totals: 40-15-20-13.
DuBois—7
Chandler Ho cf 3231, Karson Fields 2b 3210, Garrett Starr ss 4133, Alex Pasternak 1b 4000, Brycen Dinkfelt 3b 4012, Tyler Newell p-lf 2000, Michael Orzechowski p 1000, Trenton Gaffney dh 3000, Nate Farrell c 0000, Nate Tyler c 0000, Nick Farell lf-p 1100, Alex Colbey p 1000, Austin Mitchell rf 2000, Triston Cowan ph 1000. Totals: 29-7-9-6.
Score by Innings
P-O 311 221 5 — 15
DuBois 000 003 4 — 7
Errors: P-O 1, DuBois 1. LOB: P-O 13, DuBois 4. DP: P-O 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Gustkey, J. Whitehead, Hahn; Starr. 3B: White. HR: Gustkey. SF: Wildman. HBP: Gustkey (by Colbey). SB: J. Whitehead; Ho, Fields.
Pitching
P-O: Ryan Whitehead-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; TJ Wildman-1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Parker White-2 /3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Tyler Newell-1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Michael Orzechowski-3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Nick Farrell-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Alex Colbey-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
WP: R. Whitehead. LP: Newell.