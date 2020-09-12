PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team struggled through a difficult 0-18 record a year ago under head coach Tom Petro’s first season at the helm of the program.
But the Lady Mounties have 11 letterwinners returning and are adding a solid group of 10 freshmen to the squad, giving Petro and his coaching staff hope that the program is heading in the right direction.
“Last year was a very tough year, and we’re working hard so that it doesn’t repeat itself,” Petro said. “As coaches we are always looking to improve the team in any way possible. This year we’re going to have a lot of strengths in our lineup, and we’re really looking forward to a successful season.”
Seniors Joeclyn Hutton, Autumn Riggleman and Riley Yurky, juniors Schenley Farrell, Savannah Miller, Ashley Petro, Audra Tibbens and Madison Vaughn and sophomores Sarah Bock, Alexis Clark and Kate Yoder provide the Lady Mounties a solid foundation as the group of returning letterwinners that Petro is expecting big things from.
“One of our strengths that we will have this season is definitely Schenley Farrell,” Petro said. “Schenley is a threat anywhere you put her. We have several other strong players, and they all will play an important role with the team. Since last year most of the girls did some offseason training, and participated in an indoor soccer season at the Bigler YMCA. From last year, to now all the girls have improved greatly.”
The newcomers are going to add a lot to the Lady Mounties as well.
“We have several freshman that are strong players also, and some of them have already made a name for themselves due to their successful season last year at the middle school,” Petro said.
With all the returning experience and the influx of new talent, Petro says he and his staff are still working on a starting lineup.
“We have not set in stone a starting lineup yet,” he said. “We have a good idea of who we are going to have in our starting lineup, but with all the girls improving day by day, they are making it very hard for us coaches to make that decision.”
Assisting Petro this year are Joe Matson and Alex Boumerhi.
“Joe was our middle school coach for the girls last year, and they had a great season and it is great to be working with him,” Petro said. “I was extremely excited when Alex contacted me and asked if we were looking for any volunteer coaches. Alex has a great knowledge of the game, and has been working with the girls very well.”
As far as goals, Petro and the Lady Mounties simply want to improve and start building a strong program.
“Our main goal for the season is to improve, and not make the same mistakes as we did last year,” Petro said. “We have a great group a girls, and they all work well together, so that’s a great start to being a successful team.”
P-O opens the season today, hosting West Branch.
Roster
Seniors
*Jocelyn Hutton, *Autumn Riggleman, *Riley Yurky.
Juniors
*Schenley Farrell, *Savannah Miller, *Ashley Petro, *Audra Tibbens, *Madison Vaughn.
Sophomores
*Sarah Bock, *Alexis Clark, Elizabeth Miller, Paige Rishel, *Kate Yoder.
Freshmen
Madison Barger, Kinley Bender, Rylie Green, Olivia Hutton, Chloe Matson, Khendyl Sharrer, Kristie Sharpless, Josie Sites, Kendra Smith, Tate Swatsworth.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
12—West Branch, 12:30 p.m. 15—Tyrone. 17—Huntingdon. 19—at Clearfield, 10 a.m. 29—Central.
October
1—Clearfield. 3—Moshannon Valley, 12:30 p.m. 5—Bald Eagle Area. 7—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 10—at West Branch, 12:30 p.m. 13—at Huntingdon. 17—at Moshannon Valley, 12:30 p.m. 21—at Central, 4 p.m. 24—at Bald Eagle Area, 11 a.m.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted.