PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team improved from a winless 2017 season to go 5-8-4 a year ago, while leading the Mountain League in goals against average.
And with the loss of just two players to graduation, the Mounties are poised to make another jump up in the win column.
“Last year, we were the league’s youngest team,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “In 2019, those green players have a year of experience that saw the Mounties take both D-6 AAA finalists (Bellefonte and Tyrone) to double overtime and lead the Mountain League in goals against. And we return letter-winners at nearly every position.”
Seniors Matt Farrell, Kyle Godin and Aaron Parks, juniors Nick Mostyn, Tom Pelesky, Gregg Paladina and Caleb Pelesky and sophomores Ashton Crownover, Dakota Fetterolf, Alex Godin and Parker Matson all return to give the Mounties a rock-solid foundation to build around this season.
“We return starters or letterwinners at virtually every position this season and the group is focused and organized.” Inlow said.
Unfortunately one of those letterwinners, Kyle Godin, is injured and will miss the season, which is a bit of a tough pill to swallow for the Mounties, who were goal-starved at times last season. P-O also lost striker James Tew to graduation.
“We lack proven attacking strength,” Inlow said. “The loss of senior forward Kyle Godin is a blow that the team hopes to overcome with a broad cast of speed and skill.
“We are looking for the positives in that our attack will be much less predictable without Kyle as the focus. That could work to our advantage because of superior team speed this year.”
While the P-O offense may be unproven, the defense should once again be the Mounties’ calling card, even with the loss of keeper Jaylen Johnson to graduation.
“We led the Mountain League in goals against last year but did not make the playoffs,” Inlow said. “Our defense returns and with a much stronger midfield, we think our defense will be again the league’s best.”
And that improvement in the midfield has Inlow aiming to be at the top of the league.
“We have a midfield that is skillful, fast and smart,” he said. “I think the couple years of rebuilding ... and the dues these players have paid... should lead to us being a favorite in the Mountain League this year.”
So goals for Inlow and his Mounties are high for 2019.
“We want to win the Mountain League, District 6 Title, and go as far in the state tournament as skill and luck will allow,” Inlow said.
And the Mounties will lean on their defense and look to jel as a unit to try and accomplish those goals.
“We are featuring a true team approach this year,” Inlow said. “We have no stars, per se, as was evidenced by last year’s Mountain League All Star selections that chose none of our defensive corps for either first or second team, while we quietly led the league in defense.”
P-O opens the season Tuesday at Tyrone, which was the District 6 class 3A runner-up a season ago.
Roster
Seniors
Connor Blasko, *Matt Farrell, *Kyle Godin, Jared Koleno, Dalton Kristofits, *Aaron Parks.
Juniors
*Nick Mostyn, *Gregg Paladina, *Tommy Pelesky, *Caleb Pellerite, Will Rishel.
Sophomores
*Ashton Crownover, Dakota Fetterolf, *Alex Godin, Garrett Gray, Jake Kosut, *Parker Matson, Nate Mostyn, Caleb Quick, Nicko Sypa, Rayne Terrier.
Freshmen
Gavin Emigh, Danny Gray, Dawson Snyder.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
3—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 5—Central, 5:30 p.m. 9—at Brookville, 4 p.m. 10—at Huntingdon, 6 p.m. 12—Clearfield. 16—at Penns Valley, 6 p.m. 18—Bald Eagle Area. 23—St. Joseph’s Catholic. 24—Bellefonte. 26—Tyrone. 30—at Central, 4 p.m.
October
2—Huntingdon. 7—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 8—at Clearfield, 6 p.m. 10—Penns Valley. 14—at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m. 16—at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Matches begin at 5 p.m. unless noted.