ROARING SPRING — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team defeated Rockwood 325-332 Wednesday at the District 5-6 Class 2A Subregional at Iron Masters Country Club in a match that was tight from start to finish.
“It was a dogfight the entire way,” P-O head coach Jordan Albright said. “I knew it was going to be a tough match. Rockwood is a great team. They’re well-coached. They’ve been to this level five straight years and they’re legit contenders.
“And with them never making states, I knew they really wanted it this year. But we were just able to make a few more shots then they did. We only came out of it by seven, but we get to keep going.”
The Mounties trio of seniors Ky Bender, Keegan Soltis and Brandon Singer led the way. Bender, who won the District 6 individual title last week at Scotch Valley, shot an 80. Soltis and Singer each fired 81.
“They did awesome,” Albright said. “I can’t say enough about Ky Bender. Taking about ups and downs in the match, we had a pretty good cushion in the first pairing going into No. 9 and Ky ended up making an eight on a par 3 because he hit one into the parking lot and kept compounding mistakes.
“At the beginning of the hole he was only 2 over par and by the end he was 7 over with nine holes to go and he shot 1-over the rest of the way. That goes to show what kind of mental toughness he has to be keep grinding and fighting and turn it into a decent score.”
Soltis and Singer also had their ups and downs according to Albright, but were able to fight through.
“Keegan drove the ball well and kept the big numbers off the card and grounded out a solid score,” Albright said. “Brandon didn’t have his best today. He was struggling off the tee, off the fairway, but he was able to make a few key putts and a few key up and downs. That’s what it took.”
Junior Chad Frank rounded out the Mounties’ scoring, finishing right behind the seniors with an 83.
“Chad got himself into trouble on the back 9,” Albright said. “The back 9 has not been friendly to him there the past two trips. But he was able to get it up and down on 17 and 18 from 6-7 feet. It was awesome.”
The Mounties needed everyone to have a good round to counter the District 5 champion Rockets, led by Vileska Gelpi, who led all players with a 78.
Gelpi, a junior, won the District 5 girls title with a 71 last week at Iron Masters. She also led the Rockets to 333-347 victory over Bedford in the team title race.
She was also the runner-up at the PIAA girls individual event last year.
“She’s a great player, a great young lady with an awesome attitude and great sportsmanship,” Albright said. “She played like I expected her to play. She hit the fairways and the greens and made some putts. She had a few mistakes like we did, but she kept fighting.”
Brady Atchison carded an 80 for the Rockets, while Chase Bouras (84) and Braxton Judy (90) rounded out the scoring for Rockwood.
With the win, the Mounties qualify for the team state tournament, which is the final goal on the P-O golf ladder.
The Mounties goal are to win the Mountain League, win sectionals, win districts, win regionals and win the state championship.
“Three years ago we accomplished four rungs on the ladder like we have so far this year,” Alrbright said. “I think it was a shock to most of us that we made it that far three years ago, but since then we made it a mission to try to get back and see if we can’t bring home gold.”
The PIAA Team Golf Championships are set for Oct. 23 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.
Philipsburg-Osceola—325
Ky Bender 80, Keegan Soltis 81, Brandon Singer 81, Chad Frank 83. Other: Jake Vaux 89.
Rockwood—332
Vileska Gelpi 78, Brady Atchison 80, Chase Bouras 84, Braxton Judy 90. Other: Gabe Bluebaugh 94.