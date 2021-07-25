PUNXSUTAWNEY — After going 2-0 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the 14U Area 6 VFW Teener League title game, Philipsburg-Osceola fell short Sunday at Rich Kuntz Field.
P-O committed 11 errors and managed just three hits in a 12-0 loss to Punxsutawney.
Punxsy scored four runs in the third and three more in the fifth before tacking on five in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
“It’s tough to play three games in two days, especially with the pitching, but our pitchers threw great,” P-O coach Larry Kolbe said. “But we made a few errors and the balls we hit and put in play, (Punxsy) made the plays.
“But these kids have only been together about three or four weeks and they’ve improved 100 percent, and that’s all we ask.”
The game was scoreless through two when Punxsutawney batted around in the top of third, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring four runs.
Landon Temchulla and Parker Stahlman each had RBI singles, Nate Kendrick knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice, and one other run scored on a wild pitch.
The score remained 4-0 until the fifth when the P-O defense struggled. P-O made four errors in the inning and committed five more in the sixth as the game got away from it.
Only two of the eight runs Punxsutawney scored in the two innings were earned.
P-O was also having trouble generating offense against Stahlman, who needed 82 pitches to record the complete-game shutout.
The biggest threat to the shutout came in the third when Ryan McClure and Zac Yoder hit back-to-back, two-out singles off Stahlman, who got out of the inning with a groundout.
Stahlman did not give up any more hits the rest of the game, but did issue three walks.
Nick DeSimone took the loss for P-O. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. Only four of the runs were earned.
Yoder led the P-O offense with two hits.
Stahlman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Punxsutawney, which advances to the VFW State Tournament with the win. Coy Martino and Luke Miller added two hits each.
P-O finished the tourney 3-2, going 1-1 last weekend and 2-1 Saturday and Sunday.
“Saturday were two of the best baseball games that I’ve coached in,” Kolbe said. “Our pitchers were excellent. We beat Punxsy 5-2 and Clearfield 6-2. Our kids threw well, we hit the ball and the kids made plays defensively. Overall it was a great tournament, and I’m proud of the kids.”
Punxsutawney—12
Olinger 3b 3110, Temchulla 2b 4211, Martino ss 4220, Stahlman p 4133, Miller eh 4220, Mennetti c 3112, Kendrick cf 3001, Gigliotti ph 1001, Burkett 1b 4001, Ja. Greenblatt lf 3000, Jo. Greenblatt cf-lf 0100, Noerr rf 2100, Moore rf 0100. Totals: 35-12-10-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Yoder rf-lf-1b 3020, McDonald ss 2000, Minarchick lf-2b 3000, Wagner 1b-p 2000, Kolbe 3b-eh 2000, Hazelton 2b 1000, Koptchak rf-lf 1000, Kyler eh-3b 1000, DeSimone p-1b 1000, Willis rf 0000, McClure dh 2010, Nyman c 0000. Totals: 21-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Punxsutawney 004 035—12 10 0
P-O 000 000— 0 3 11
LOB—Punxsutawney 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 3B—Martino. SAC—McDonald. SB—Martino, Moore. CS—Jo. Greenblatt. WP—DeSimone 3, White 2; Stahlman.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Stahlman—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: DeSimone—4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; White—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Stahlman. LP—DeSimone.
Time—1:35.